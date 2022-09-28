High school scores for Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
VOLLEYBALL
BIG NINE CONFERENCE
Mayo def. Red Wing 25-11, 25-14, 25-16
HIAWATHE VALLEY LEAGUE
Zumbrota-Mazeppa def. Goodhue 25-15, 25-12, 25-11
Kasson-Mantorville def. Byron 26-24, 16-25, 25-7, 25-17
Hayfield def. Pine Island 25-22, 25-16, 25-12
THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE
Rushford-Peterson def. Lewiston-Altura 25-13, 25-19, 25-13
Caledonia def. Wabasha-Kellogg 25-13, 25-14, 25-13
GOPHER CONFERENCE
Kenyon-Wanamingo def. United South Central 25-14, 25-15, 25-11
BOYS SOCCER
HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE
Lourdes 10, Cannon Falls 0
THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE
St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 1, Dover-Eyota 1
Century hosted Northfield for a volleyball game on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. Northfield defeated Century 3-2.
