Sports | Prep
News reporting
High school scores for Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

Scores of area high school games.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
September 27, 2022 09:09 PM
VOLLEYBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Mayo def. Red Wing 25-11, 25-14, 25-16

HIAWATHE VALLEY LEAGUE

Zumbrota-Mazeppa def. Goodhue 25-15, 25-12, 25-11

Kasson-Mantorville def. Byron 26-24, 16-25, 25-7, 25-17

Hayfield def. Pine Island 25-22, 25-16, 25-12

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Rushford-Peterson def. Lewiston-Altura 25-13, 25-19, 25-13

Caledonia def. Wabasha-Kellogg 25-13, 25-14, 25-13

GOPHER CONFERENCE

Kenyon-Wanamingo def. United South Central 25-14, 25-15, 25-11

BOYS SOCCER

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Lourdes 10, Cannon Falls 0

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 1, Dover-Eyota 1

