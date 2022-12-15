High school scores for Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
BOYS BASKETBALL
HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 64, Byron 63
GIRLS BASKETBALL
HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE
Byron 65, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 55
Kasson-Mantorville 75, Pine Island 38
