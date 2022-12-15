SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
High school scores for Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022

Scores of area high school games.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
December 14, 2022 09:28 PM
BOYS BASKETBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 64, Byron 63

GIRLS BASKETBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Byron 65, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 55

Kasson-Mantorville 75, Pine Island 38

