Sports | Prep
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

High school scores for Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022

Scores of area high school games.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
December 28, 2022 05:51 PM
GIRLS BASKETBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 66, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 18

Rushford-Peterson Xmas Invite

Rushford-Peterson 43, Annandale 36

Hayfield Holiday Tournament

Grand Meadow 44, Kenyon-Wanamingo 39

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
