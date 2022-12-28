High school scores for Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
NON-CONFERENCE
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 66, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 18
Rushford-Peterson Xmas Invite
Rushford-Peterson 43, Annandale 36
Hayfield Holiday Tournament
Grand Meadow 44, Kenyon-Wanamingo 39
Mayo and New Richmond faced off in Kiwanis Hockey Festival boys hockey game Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Graham Arena in Rochester. Mayo beat New Richmond 6-2.