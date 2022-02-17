SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep

High school scores for Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022

Scores of area high school games.

PB Sports Graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
February 16, 2022 09:28 PM
Share

BOYS BASKETBALL

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Owatonna 70, Mayo 65

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Goodhue 43, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 33

GIRLS BASKETBALL

NON-CONFERENCE

ADVERTISEMENT

Wabasha-Kellogg 56, Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf 18

What to read next
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Area boys basketball results for Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022
A scoreboard of area boys basketball games.
February 16, 2022 09:44 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school highlights for Wednesday, Feb. 16 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
February 16, 2022 09:35 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Area girls basketball results for Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022
A scoreboard of area girls basketball games.
February 16, 2022 09:30 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Mayo wrestling
Prep
Section wrestling preview: Mayo hopes to make noise in 1AAA, K-M a favorite in 1AA, while 1A is wide open
The high school wrestling team sections kicks off Thursday and a number of Rochester-area schools have their sights set on reaching the Xcel Energy Center.
February 16, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten