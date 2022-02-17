High school scores for Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
BOYS BASKETBALL
BIG NINE CONFERENCE
Owatonna 70, Mayo 65
HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE
Goodhue 43, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 33
GIRLS BASKETBALL
NON-CONFERENCE
Wabasha-Kellogg 56, Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf 18
