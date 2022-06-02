High school scores for Wednesday, June 1, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
BASEBALL
SECTION 1AAAA
Farmington 5, Century 1 (Century eliminated)
John Marshall 11, Owatonna 1 (Owatonna eliminated)
Lakeville South 5, Mayo 3
