High school scores for Wednesday, June 1, 2022

Scores of area high school games.

By Staff reports
June 01, 2022 09:37 PM
BASEBALL

SECTION 1AAAA

Farmington 5, Century 1 (Century eliminated)

John Marshall 11, Owatonna 1 (Owatonna eliminated)

Lakeville South 5, Mayo 3

Prep
Section 1 tournament baseball pairings, results
June 01, 2022 09:44 PM
Prep
High school highlights for Wednesday, June 1, 2022
June 01, 2022 09:35 PM
Prep
Baseball results for Wednesday, June 1, 2022: JM, Mayo still alive in Section 1AAAA play
June 01, 2022 09:32 PM
Prep
Pressure is no problem for Mayo's Ahn, who qualifies for Class AAA state golf meet
Isaac Ahn fired back-to-back rounds of 73 this week to qualify for the Class AAA boys golf state meet as just a freshman. It's the second consecutive year a Mayo boys golfer has qualified for state.
June 01, 2022 08:29 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports