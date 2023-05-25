99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

High school scores for Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Scores of area high school games.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 8:47 PM

BASEBALL

SECTION 1AA FIRST ROUND

Chatfield 6, Triton 1 (Triton eliminated)

Dover-Eyota 9, GMLOK 3 (GMLOK eliminated)

SECTION 1AA FIRST ROUND

Fillmore Central 11, Glenville-Emmons/Alden Conger 1 (GEAC eliminated)

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school highlights for Wednesday, May 24, 2023
May 24, 2023 08:44 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Baseball Scores Results graphic
Prep
Baseball results for Wednesday, May 24, 2023
May 24, 2023 08:42 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
052621-BIG-NINE-GIRLS-TRACK-08064.jpg
Prep
Section One girls track-and-field honor rolls: 1AAA, 1AA and 1AA
May 24, 2023 03:11 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Preserve at Mayowood plat.jpg
Local
Proposed 129-home Mayowood development advancing with planning and zoning support
May 24, 2023 08:38 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
IMG_4539.jpg
Local
Rochester farmer gifts $250K to Ronald McDonald House in memory of his late wife
May 24, 2023 06:47 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Darius Dwayne Pitchford
Local
Manslaughter charge added to Rochester man who declined care for son who later died
May 24, 2023 02:38 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
State Class A Track and Field Finals
Prep
Section One boys track-and-field honor rolls: 1AAA, 1AA, 1A
May 24, 2023 12:25 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff