Wednesday, May 25
Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

High school scores for Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Scores of area high school games.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
May 25, 2022 08:47 PM
We are part of The Trust Project.

BASEBALL

SECTION 1AA EAST

First round

Chatfield 10, Winona Cotter 1

Plainview-Elgin-Millville10, Lake City 4

SECTION 1A

First round

Fillmore Central/Lanesboro 7, Glenville-Emmons/Alden-Conger 2

United South Central 9, Mabel-Canton 1

By Staff reports
