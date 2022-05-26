High school scores for Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
BASEBALL
SECTION 1AA EAST
First round
Chatfield 10, Winona Cotter 1
Plainview-Elgin-Millville10, Lake City 4
SECTION 1A
First round
Fillmore Central/Lanesboro 7, Glenville-Emmons/Alden-Conger 2
United South Central 9, Mabel-Canton 1
