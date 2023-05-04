Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

High school scores for Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Scores of Wednesday's area high school games.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 10:07 PM

SOFTBALL

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 11, Lake City 1

NON-CONFERENCE

St. Anthony Village 2, Byron 0

BOYS LACROSSE

NON-CONFERENCE

New Prague 15, Century/JM/Lourdes 5

