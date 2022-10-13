We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Sports | Prep
High school scores for Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

Scores of area high school games.

By Staff reports
October 12, 2022 09:38 PM
BOYS SOCCER

SECTION 1A QUARTERFINALS

Lourdes 5, Schaeffer Academy 0

St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 2, Lake City 1

GIRLS SOCCER

SECTION 1A QUARTERFINALS

No. 1 St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura, bye

La Crescent-Hokah 3, Lake City 1

Winona Cotter 6, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 0

Dover-Eyota 3, Caledonia 0

