High school scores for Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
BOYS SOCCER
SECTION 1A QUARTERFINALS
Lourdes 5, Schaeffer Academy 0
St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 2, Lake City 1
GIRLS SOCCER
SECTION 1A QUARTERFINALS
No. 1 St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura, bye
La Crescent-Hokah 3, Lake City 1
Winona Cotter 6, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 0
Dover-Eyota 3, Caledonia 0
