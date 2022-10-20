High school scores for Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
FOOTBALL
BIG SOUTHEAST DISTRICT
Albert Lea at Austin
Century at Winona
Northfield 41, Faribault 12
Mankato East at Mankato West
Mayo 38, Byron 12
New Prague 35, Red Wing 14
Kasson-Mantorville 28, Owatonna 21
Stewartville 54, John Marshall 0
SOUTHEAST DISTRICT
Cannon Falls at Caledonia
Chatfield 28, Goodhue 20
Dover-Eyota at Triton
La Crescent-Hokah at Pine Island
Lourdes 35, Lake City 14
St. Charles 28, Lewiston-Altura 12
Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Plainview-Elgin-Millville
MID-SOUTHEAST DISTRICT
Medford at Blooming Prairie
Randolph at Hayfield
Rushford-Peterson at Faribault B.A.
Wabasha-Kellogg at Kenyon-Wanamingo
Fillmore Central 69, Winona Cotter 21
DISTRICT 9-SOUTH, EAST
Houston at Granada-Huntley-East Chain
Kingsland at Grand Meadow
Lanesboro at Spring Grove
Lyle/Austin Pacelli at LeRoy-Ostrander
Mabel-Canton 22, Southland 16