High school scores for Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022

Scores of area high school games.

PB Sports Graphic
By Staff reports
October 19, 2022 09:14 PM
FOOTBALL

BIG SOUTHEAST DISTRICT

Albert Lea at Austin

Century at Winona

Northfield 41, Faribault 12

Mankato East at Mankato West

Mayo 38, Byron 12

New Prague 35, Red Wing 14

Kasson-Mantorville 28, Owatonna 21

Stewartville 54, John Marshall 0

SOUTHEAST DISTRICT

Cannon Falls at Caledonia

Chatfield 28, Goodhue 20

Dover-Eyota at Triton

La Crescent-Hokah at Pine Island

Lourdes 35, Lake City 14

St. Charles 28, Lewiston-Altura 12

Zumbrota-Mazeppa at Plainview-Elgin-Millville

MID-SOUTHEAST DISTRICT

Medford at Blooming Prairie

Randolph at Hayfield

Rushford-Peterson at Faribault B.A.

Wabasha-Kellogg at Kenyon-Wanamingo

Fillmore Central 69, Winona Cotter 21

DISTRICT 9-SOUTH, EAST

Houston at Granada-Huntley-East Chain

Kingsland at Grand Meadow

Lanesboro at Spring Grove

Lyle/Austin Pacelli at LeRoy-Ostrander

Mabel-Canton 22, Southland 16

