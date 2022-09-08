High school scores for Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
BOYS SOCCER
NON-CONFERENCE
Byron 2, Winona 2, OT
GIRLS SOCCER
NON-CONFERENCE
Byron 0, Winona 0, OT
The Spartans are using last year's Section 1AAAA runner-up, as well as standout Hannah Hanson, as fuel this season. It showed in a statement sweep over the Tigers in a juicy nonconference matchup.
Mayo defeated Stewartville 3-0 in a girls volleyball game on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester.