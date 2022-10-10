High school soccer postseason schedule: Lourdes boys and girls both earn No. 1 seeds
The PIZM boys received the top seed in Section 2A, while the St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura girls are No. 1 in 1A.
BOYS SOCCER
SECTION 1A
ROUND 1
Monday, Oct. 10
No. 10 Caledonia at No. 7 Stewartville, 7 p.m.
No. 9 Schaeffer Academy at No. 8 Plainview-Elgin-Millville, 5 p.m.
QUARTERFINALS
Wednesday, Oct. 12
(At high seeds)
Winner of No. 9 Schaeffer Academy/No. 8 Plainview-Elgin-Millville at No. 1 Lourdes, 7 p.m. (RCTC Stadium)
No. 5 Lake City at No. 4 St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura, 7 p.m.
Winner of No. 10 Caledonia/No. 7 Stewartville at Winona Cotter, TBA
No. 6 Dover-Eyota at No. 3 La Crescent-Hokah, 7 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
Saturday, Oct. 15
(At high seeds)
FINAL
Tuesday, Oct. 18
(At Dover-Eyota High School)
SECTION 2A
ROUND 1
Monday, Oct. 10
(At high seeds)
No. 9 Triton/K-W/Hayfield at No. 8 Cannon Falls, 4 p.m.
QUARTERFINALS
Thursday, Oct. 13
(At high seeds)
Winner of No. 9 Triton/No. 8 Cannon Falls at No. 1 Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa, TBA
No. 5 Fairmont at No. 4 Tri-City United, TBA
No. 7 Wings United at No. 2 St. Peter, TBA
No. 6 Mankato Loyola at No. 3 SW MN Christian, 4 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
Saturday, Oct. 15
(At high seeds)
FINAL
Thursday, Oct. 20
(At Austin Wescott Field)
GIRLS SOCCER
SECTION 1A
QUARTERFINALS
Wednesday, Oct. 12
No. 5 Lake City at No. 4 La Crescent-Hokah, 5 p.m.
No. 7 Plainview-Elgin-Millville at No. 2 Winona Cotter, 4:30 p.m.
No. 6 Caledonia at No. 3 Dover-Eyota, 7 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
Saturday, Oct. 15
Winner of No. 5 Lake City/No. 4 La Crescent-Hokah at St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura, TBA
FINAL
Tuesday, Oct. 18
(At Dover-Eyota High School)
SECTION 2A
QUARTERFINALS
Thursday, Oct. 13
(At high seed)
No. 8 Triton/K-W/Hayfield at No. 1 Lourdes, TBA
No. 5 Mankato Loyola at Fairmont, TBA
No. 7 Cannon Falls at No. 2 Stewartville, TBA
No. 6 Tri-City United at No. 3 Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa, TBA.