High school soccer postseason schedule: Lourdes boys and girls both earn No. 1 seeds

BOYS SOCCER

SECTION 1A

ROUND 1

Monday, Oct. 10

No. 10 Caledonia at No. 7 Stewartville, 7 p.m.

No. 9 Schaeffer Academy at No. 8 Plainview-Elgin-Millville, 5 p.m.

QUARTERFINALS

Wednesday, Oct. 12

(At high seeds)

Winner of No. 9 Schaeffer Academy/No. 8 Plainview-Elgin-Millville at No. 1 Lourdes, 7 p.m. (RCTC Stadium)

No. 5 Lake City at No. 4 St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura, 7 p.m.

Winner of No. 10 Caledonia/No. 7 Stewartville at Winona Cotter, TBA

No. 6 Dover-Eyota at No. 3 La Crescent-Hokah, 7 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

Saturday, Oct. 15

(At high seeds)

FINAL

Tuesday, Oct. 18

(At Dover-Eyota High School)

SECTION 2A

ROUND 1

Monday, Oct. 10

(At high seeds)

No. 9 Triton/K-W/Hayfield at No. 8 Cannon Falls, 4 p.m.

QUARTERFINALS

Thursday, Oct. 13

(At high seeds)

Winner of No. 9 Triton/No. 8 Cannon Falls at No. 1 Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa, TBA

No. 5 Fairmont at No. 4 Tri-City United, TBA

No. 7 Wings United at No. 2 St. Peter, TBA

No. 6 Mankato Loyola at No. 3 SW MN Christian, 4 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

Saturday, Oct. 15

(At high seeds)

FINAL

Thursday, Oct. 20

(At Austin Wescott Field)

GIRLS SOCCER

SECTION 1A

QUARTERFINALS

Wednesday, Oct. 12

No. 5 Lake City at No. 4 La Crescent-Hokah, 5 p.m.

No. 7 Plainview-Elgin-Millville at No. 2 Winona Cotter, 4:30 p.m.

No. 6 Caledonia at No. 3 Dover-Eyota, 7 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

Saturday, Oct. 15

Winner of No. 5 Lake City/No. 4 La Crescent-Hokah at St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura, TBA

FINAL

Tuesday, Oct. 18

(At Dover-Eyota High School)

SECTION 2A

QUARTERFINALS

Thursday, Oct. 13

(At high seed)

No. 8 Triton/K-W/Hayfield at No. 1 Lourdes, TBA

No. 5 Mankato Loyola at Fairmont, TBA

No. 7 Cannon Falls at No. 2 Stewartville, TBA

No. 6 Tri-City United at No. 3 Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa, TBA.