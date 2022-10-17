High school soccer: Section championship matches feature plenty of intrigue

It’s hard to believe but the time to play for a state tournament berth has arrived for our area soccer teams — a number of which have expectations of a deep run.

Two — the Mayo boys and Byron girls — enter with win streaks of 12 matches or more. The Bears enter Tuesday’s Section 1AA final against Winona unbeaten in their past 18 matches.

Both the Spartans and the Bears have difficult opponents, setting up two of what is an intriguing section championship slate for our area.

Section 1AAA

No. 2 Owatonna (14-3-1) at No. 1 Mayo (15-1)

The Spartans are going for their second consecutive section title, but they are in a different spot than they were last year when they were the No. 3 seed. This year, Mayo has been the cream of the crop in Section 1AAA all season and further proved it so far this postseason, outscoring opponents 8-1 after the a 5-0 shellacking of Lakeville South in the section semifinals. Kymani Chitulangoma tallied a hat trick against the Cougars and now leads the team with 15 goals this season. He and senior Bryan Islas-Aguirre have an eye-popping 29 combined goals this year. Mayo beat Owatonna 2-0 on Sept. 20 in the lone meeting between the teams during the regular season. The Huskies haven’t lost since, rattling off seven consecutive victories. Senior Benny Bangs is the program’s all-time leading scorer and has 15 goals this season. He and Ty Svenby are the Huskies version of Islas-Aguirre and Chitulangoma. Add it all up and it should be a good one.

Section 1AA

No. 2 Austin (7-10-1) vs. No. 1 Winona (11-2-4)

First-year coach Oscar Uribe has the Winhawks knocking on the door of history. Winona has never reached a state tournament but that streak could change this season. The Winhawks are 7-0-1 against section opponents this year, with a 1-0 win against Austin on Sept. 22. The Packers are 4-1-1 in their past six matches and are 7-4-1 against teams in Class A or AA. Leo Hernandez is a good one and has helped make up for the loss of the injured Aidan Martinez this year.

Section 1A

No. 2 Winona Cotter (17-0) vs. No. 1 Lourdes (12-3-3)

This is one of the more intriguing section championship matchups across the region and state. The No. 2-seeded Ramblers have been electric this season, averaging nearly six goals per game, thanks to the high-flying duo of Roberto Perez-Ordaz and Carson Roeder. Perez-Ordaz has a remarkable 28 goals to go along with 15 assists, while Roeder has 16 goals and 16 assists. The Eagles, meanwhile, looked great in a 4-1 defeat of Saint Charles/Lewiston-Altura in their semifinal. They look better than last year’s section championship squad. Masked Joey Lonzo continues to terrify opponents, scoring twice against the Saints and is currently top five in the state with 17 assists.

Section 2A

No. 2 St. Peter (9-9) vs. No. 1 Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa (15-2)

The top-seeded Wildcats will go for their second consecutive Section 2A championship and the program’s second overall section title against the Saints. PIZM is a perfect 7-0 against Section 2A opponents and has allowed just six goals in 17 games this season. Yet, two of those came against the Saints in a 3-2 win on Oct. 8. St. Peter is 5-2 in its last seven games and has never reached a state tournament.

GIRLS

Section 1AA

No. 3 Winona (11-5-2) vs. No. 1 Byron (15-0-3)

The Bears have been simply great this season, outscoring opponents 61-7. Paige Halder has accounted for nearly one-third of those goals, with an incredible 21, to go along with six assists. Her most important goal came Thursday when she netted the game’s only goal in Byron’s 1-0 defeat of Red Wing in the section semifinals. For the Winhawks, it’s been quite a turnaround. Winona is 11-1-2 since starting the season 0-4-1 against a difficult schedule. Faith Quinn is having another stellar season and eighth-grader Alivia Bell is a real talent for a program that is looking for its first trip to the state tournament. The Bears reached state for the first time last season, falling in the Class AA state quarterfinals.

Section 1A

No. 2 Winona Cotter (14-2-1) vs. No. 1 St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura (12-2-2)

Another intriguing matchup in Section 1A, these two split their regular-season games with the Ramblers winning the most recent showdown 3-1 on Sept. 29. The Ramblers are 9-0-1 since falling to the Saints 1-0 on Sept. 13 with Allyssa Williams (22 goals) and Ava Killian (18 goals) continuing to score goals at an alarming rate. The Saints have not allowed a goal since that loss on Sept. 29, outscoring opponents 8-0, including a scoreless tie against Lourdes on Oct. 6. Araceli White is a force up top for SCLA.

Section 2A

No. 3 Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa (10-5-1) vs. No. 1 Lourdes (11-4-1)

Lourdes played a great second half in its semifinal, scoring four goals in the second half in a span of eight minutes for a 6-1 victory over Fairmont. Amelia Gossman scored twice, further proving she is one of the better players in Class A. Lourdes coach Sarah Groven has the utmost respect for PIZM, which has its eyes on the program's first state appearance. Elena Hartung leads the Wildcats with 14 goals and eight assists.