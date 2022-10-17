We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Sports | Prep
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

High school soccer: Section championship matches feature plenty of intrigue

Area teams play for a state tournament berth this week in a number of good

Lourdes girls soccer
Lourdes players celebrate with Becca Cook after her second half goal against Fairmont on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at RCTC Stadium.
Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin
By Staff reports
October 17, 2022 11:30 AM
It’s hard to believe but the time to play for a state tournament berth has arrived for our area soccer teams — a number of which have expectations of a deep run.

Two — the Mayo boys and Byron girls — enter with win streaks of 12 matches or more. The Bears enter Tuesday’s Section 1AA final against Winona unbeaten in their past 18 matches.

Both the Spartans and the Bears have difficult opponents, setting up two of what is an intriguing section championship slate for our area.

Mayo boys soccer
Prep
Near flawless second half sends Mayo past South, into the Section 1AAA championship
A hat trick from Kymani Chitulangoma and four goals after intermission gives the top-seeded Spartans the opportunity to defend their section title.
October 13, 2022 10:39 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten

Section 1AAA

No. 2 Owatonna (14-3-1) at No. 1 Mayo (15-1)

The Spartans are going for their second consecutive section title, but they are in a different spot than they were last year when they were the No. 3 seed. This year, Mayo has been the cream of the crop in Section 1AAA all season and further proved it so far this postseason, outscoring opponents 8-1 after the a 5-0 shellacking of Lakeville South in the section semifinals. Kymani Chitulangoma tallied a hat trick against the Cougars and now leads the team with 15 goals this season. He and senior Bryan Islas-Aguirre have an eye-popping 29 combined goals this year. Mayo beat Owatonna 2-0 on Sept. 20 in the lone meeting between the teams during the regular season. The Huskies haven’t lost since, rattling off seven consecutive victories. Senior Benny Bangs is the program’s all-time leading scorer and has 15 goals this season. He and Ty Svenby are the Huskies version of Islas-Aguirre and Chitulangoma. Add it all up and it should be a good one.

Section 1AA

No. 2 Austin (7-10-1) vs. No. 1 Winona (11-2-4)

First-year coach Oscar Uribe has the Winhawks knocking on the door of history. Winona has never reached a state tournament but that streak could change this season. The Winhawks are 7-0-1 against section opponents this year, with a 1-0 win against Austin on Sept. 22. The Packers are 4-1-1 in their past six matches and are 7-4-1 against teams in Class A or AA. Leo Hernandez is a good one and has helped make up for the loss of the injured Aidan Martinez this year.

Lourdes boys soccer
Prep
Lourdes flexes muscles, starts fast to advance to Section 1A championship with win over SCLA
The Eagles scored a pair of goals in the opening 10 minutes and created many other chances in an impressive performance Saturday night.
October 15, 2022 10:10 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten

Section 1A

No. 2 Winona Cotter (17-0) vs. No. 1 Lourdes (12-3-3)

This is one of the more intriguing section championship matchups across the region and state. The No. 2-seeded Ramblers have been electric this season, averaging nearly six goals per game, thanks to the high-flying duo of Roberto Perez-Ordaz and Carson Roeder. Perez-Ordaz has a remarkable 28 goals to go along with 15 assists, while Roeder has 16 goals and 16 assists. The Eagles, meanwhile, looked great in a 4-1 defeat of Saint Charles/Lewiston-Altura in their semifinal. They look better than last year’s section championship squad. Masked Joey Lonzo continues to terrify opponents, scoring twice against the Saints and is currently top five in the state with 17 assists.

Section 2A

No. 2 St. Peter (9-9) vs. No. 1 Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa (15-2)

The top-seeded Wildcats will go for their second consecutive Section 2A championship and the program’s second overall section title against the Saints. PIZM is a perfect 7-0 against Section 2A opponents and has allowed just six goals in 17 games this season. Yet, two of those came against the Saints in a 3-2 win on Oct. 8. St. Peter is 5-2 in its last seven games and has never reached a state tournament.

GIRLS

Byron Boys Soccer Coach Dave Bahr
Prep
Byron's Bahr hasn't lost his mind; he just has a passion for soccer
Dave Bahr has spent the last 22 years as a high school soccer head coach, first at Mayo, then Kasson-Mantorville and now at Byron. The 69-year-old can't get enough.
September 23, 2022 01:30 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff

Section 1AA

No. 3 Winona (11-5-2) vs. No. 1 Byron (15-0-3)

The Bears have been simply great this season, outscoring opponents 61-7. Paige Halder has accounted for nearly one-third of those goals, with an incredible 21, to go along with six assists. Her most important goal came Thursday when she netted the game’s only goal in Byron’s 1-0 defeat of Red Wing in the section semifinals. For the Winhawks, it’s been quite a turnaround. Winona is 11-1-2 since starting the season 0-4-1 against a difficult schedule. Faith Quinn is having another stellar season and eighth-grader Alivia Bell is a real talent for a program that is looking for its first trip to the state tournament. The Bears reached state for the first time last season, falling in the Class AA state quarterfinals.

Section 1A

Mayo soccer
Prep
H.S. Soccer Focus: Conference championship battles coming down to final matches
On the boys side, Mayo, PIZM and Winona Cotter all eye conference titles in southeastern Minnesota, while on the girls side, it will be a toss-up.
September 30, 2022 12:45 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten

No. 2 Winona Cotter (14-2-1) vs. No. 1 St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura (12-2-2)

Another intriguing matchup in Section 1A, these two split their regular-season games with the Ramblers winning the most recent showdown 3-1 on Sept. 29. The Ramblers are 9-0-1 since falling to the Saints 1-0 on Sept. 13 with Allyssa Williams (22 goals) and Ava Killian (18 goals) continuing to score goals at an alarming rate. The Saints have not allowed a goal since that loss on Sept. 29, outscoring opponents 8-0, including a scoreless tie against Lourdes on Oct. 6. Araceli White is a force up top for SCLA.

Section 2A

No. 3 Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa (10-5-1) vs. No. 1 Lourdes (11-4-1)

Lourdes played a great second half in its semifinal, scoring four goals in the second half in a span of eight minutes for a 6-1 victory over Fairmont. Amelia Gossman scored twice, further proving she is one of the better players in Class A. Lourdes coach Sarah Groven has the utmost respect for PIZM, which has its eyes on the program's first state appearance. Elena Hartung leads the Wildcats with 14 goals and eight assists.

