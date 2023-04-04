High school softball preview: Rochester teams expect a competitive season

ROCHESTER — Although Minnesota's weather is once again not cooperating so far this spring, the action for city softball teams has been heating up. With a plethora of returning varsity letter winners, there is plenty of optimism surrounding the five Rochester schools this spring.

With that, here is a breakdown of each city squad:

Century

Head coach: Stacy Svihel (4th season)

2022 season: 5-13 overall

Key returners (2022 stats): Sr. C. Maddie Feakes (Big Nine Honorable Mention); Jr. P/INF. Morgan Erickson (Two-time All-Big Nine, .409 avg., 1.49 ERA); Jr. OF/INF/C Ava Frost (.303 avg.); Fr. INF. Tegan Carroll.

2023 outlook: Expect a step forward for the Panthers this season. Century returns a number of key contributors, including two-time All-Big Nine Conference performer Morgan Erickson. The junior hit .409 last year and also finished with a 1.49 ERA in the circle for the Panthers. She will have her battery-mate again in senior Maddie Feakes, who didn’t have a passed ball and hit .303 at the dish. Freshman Tegan Carroll was listed by coach Stacy Svihel as a potential newcomer expected to make an impact. Overall, Svihel likes this group.

Coach Svihel says: “We have a number of talented athletes this season. Many athletes that can and are comfortable competing at any position. Practices have been competitive each day and our athletes' drive to improve has been awesome. We return an upperclassmen group with a lot of varsity experience.”

Mayo

Head coach: Aaron McNallan (2nd season)

2022 season: 12-9 overall , 8-4 Big Nine

Key Returners: Sr. INF. Tiegan Mancuso (.469 avg. 31 steals, 35 runs, All-Big Nine, All-Section 1AAA); Jr. P/INF. Alexa Carlstrom (.403 avg., 4 HR, 29 RBIs, 10-8, 2.92 ERA in the circle, All-Big Nine); Jr. Olivia McNallan (.353 avg., 19 runs scored, nine steals, All-Big Nine Conference Honorable Mention. Jr. Hailey Lamers (2 HR, 22 RBIs).

2023 outlook: The Spartans took a leap last year, finishing in the top half of the conference. With returning starters like Tiegan Mancuso and Alexa Carlstrom, one would expect the Spartans to build off of that. Second year-coach Aaron McNallan expressed great optimism about senior Kayla Stevens, sophomore Santanna Heise, juniors Meagan Putzier and Alivia Haakenson along with sophomore Amelia Okenson. The Spartans are also expected to get a major boost from senior Dez Dotterwick, who is making the transition after competing with John Marshall throughout her prep career.

Coach McNallan says: “We have an experienced team with eight returning starters and other players that contributed last year. We hope to build on last year and compete with the best teams in the Big Nine. We have strong numbers and are looking for improved depth from last year with players pushing each other to get better. Have some good speed and look to be aggressive on offense.”

John Marshall

Head coach: Thang Nguyen (22nd season)

2022 season: 5-17 overall

Key returners: Sr. C/OF Taylor Adams (.310 avg., .440 OBP, 10 steals, Big-Nine HM); Jr. INF/P Kate Novak (.300 avg., .425 slugging, 10 RBI)

2023 outlook: With a competitive Big Nine Conference and Section 1AAAA, expect another year of growth and development for the Rockets this season. Senior catcher Taylor Adams will look to lead a young pitching staff that will feature freshman Makenna Red Hill as the ace. Kate Novak also might toss some innings this year, but is expected to be the captain of the young JM infield. Others looking to make an impact include seniors Sammy Salsman, Alexa Johnson, Halle Squires and Jasmine Carlin. Coach Thang Nguyen is also excited for the development of juniors Emily Miles and Jordan Marlow as well.

Coach Nguyen says: "This Rocket team lacks depth and overall numbers — but the focus is to get better and improve throughout the season. Growth is going to be a key for our team and the girls are bought in. The Big Nine will present a challenge, with two strong Mankato teams, an experienced Winona squad, and Owatonna, Mayo and Northfield all returning strong teams. We look forward to competing and the challenge ahead of us."

Lourdes

Head coach: Becky Macken (13th season)

2022 season: 4-16 overall

Key returners: Sr., INF/OF Allison Ritter (.429 avg., 20 RBI, Academic All-State); So., IF Kate Price (.333 avg.)

2023 outlook: Much like JM, Lourdes is once again young and looking for another year of growth. Allison Ritter should help with that. The senior hit .429 last year and will be asked to play a few different positions for coach Becky Macken, who is also expecting leaps from sophomores Allison Restovich, Leah Wieneke, Amelie Dohlman and freshman Anna Wieneke, who will get the ball in the circle at times this spring.

Coach Macken says: "We are young again, but I’ve been pleased with the continuous improvement and growth."

Schaeffer Academy

Head coach: Kevin Lash (5th season)

2022 season: 2-15 overall

Key returners: Jr., C Halle Morgan (.406 avg., .548 OBP); So., P Claire Allen (All-SEC HM); So., OF Avery Kluth (.300 avg., .500 OBP).

2023 outlook: In their fifth season a MSHSL varsity program, the Lions look to continue to lay down a foundation. They have nine returning letter winners that should help with that process, including junior catcher Halle Morgan, who had an eye-popping .548 on-base percentage last year.

Coach Lash says: "We are very excited as we return nine letter winners including. Even though we are still young we have a good nucleus of returning players along with some newcomers that we expect to contribute both at the plate and defensively. The girls have had great practices and are excited to have the opportunity to improve on last year’s record."