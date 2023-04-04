50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Sports Prep

High school softball results for Monday, April 3, 2023

A scoreboard of Monday's high school softball games.

Softball Scores Results graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 8:26 PM

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Chatfield 11, Wabasha-Kellogg 0

Wabasha-Kellogg#000#00#—#0

Chatfield#621#2x#—#11

Wabasha-Kellogg: Hannah Johnson 1-for-2. Pitchers: Hannah (LP) 4.0 IP, 12 H, 11 R, 9 ER, 2 BB, 0 K.

Chatfield: Kara Goetzinger 1-for-2, 1 RBI, 2 R; Alexis Hinckley 1-for-3 1 R; Claire Springer 2-for-3, 2 RBI, 2 R; MaKenna Dornack 2-for-3, 2 2B, 2 RBI, 3 R; Brittin Ruskell 1-for-2, 1 RBI, 1 R; Kieran Schmaltz 2-for-2, 1 2B, 1 R; Shea Jech 1-for-1, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R. Pitchers: Springer (WP) 5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 7 K.

