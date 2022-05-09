High school softball state rankings
Five area teams are ranked with Kasson-Mantorville, Winona Cotter and Red Wing receiving votes in the latest poll by the Minnesota Fastpitch Coaches' Association.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL RANKINGS
Rankings are compiled by the Minnesota Fastpitch Coaches' Association on voting provided by section reps.
CLASS A
Rank. (LW) (points)
1. (3) Nicollet (51)
2. (3) New Ulm Cathedral (43)
3. (1) Badger/GB-MR (38)
4. (8) Randolph (36)
5. (5) Edgerton/SW MN Christian (35)
6. (6) Cherry (35)
7. (2) Browerville (26)
8. (NR) Mille Lacs (22)
9. (9) Upsala (21)
10. (7) Springfield (16)
Class AA
1. (1) Le Sueur-Henderson (94)
2. (2) Maple Lake (84)
3. (3) St. Charles (75)
4. (5) Chatfield (71)
5. (4) Mounds Park Academy (56)
6. (6) Rockford (46)
7. (7) Luverne (43)
8. (8) Hawley (25)
9. (NR) Pierz (24)
10. (NR) Proctor (20)
Receiving Votes: Winona Cotter (9)
Class AAA
1. (1) Mankato West (72)
2. (2) Chisago Lakes (66)
3. (3) Winona (51)
4. (5) St. Anthony Village (51)
5. (4) Byron (37)
6. (8) Mankato East (33)
7. (6) Delano (32)
8. (7) Big Lake (31)
9. (9) Academy of Holy Angels (19)
10. (10) Hill-Murray (15)
Receiving Votes: Kasson-Mantorville (3), Red Wing (1).
Class AAAA
1. (1) Rosemount (94)
2. (3) Stillwater (87)
3. (2) Chanhassen (70)
4. (4) Forest Lake (69)
5. (5) White Bear Lake (61)
6. (7) Centennial (41)
7. (NR) Shakopee (36)
8. (NR) Blaine (34)
9. (9) Eden Prairie (31)
10. (6) Maple Grove (30)