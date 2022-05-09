SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Sports | Prep

High school softball state rankings

Five area teams are ranked with Kasson-Mantorville, Winona Cotter and Red Wing receiving votes in the latest poll by the Minnesota Fastpitch Coaches' Association.

Pine Island, Byron softball
Byron’s Maddie Cocker (8) throws a pitch during a softball game against Pine Island on Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
By Staff Reports
May 09, 2022 03:28 PM
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL RANKINGS

Rankings are compiled by the Minnesota Fastpitch Coaches' Association on voting provided by section reps.

CLASS A

Rank. (LW) (points)

1. (3) Nicollet (51)

2. (3) New Ulm Cathedral (43)

3. (1) Badger/GB-MR (38)

4. (8) Randolph (36)

5. (5) Edgerton/SW MN Christian (35)

6. (6) Cherry (35)

7. (2) Browerville (26)

8. (NR) Mille Lacs (22)

9. (9) Upsala (21)

10. (7) Springfield (16)

Class AA

1. (1) Le Sueur-Henderson (94)

2. (2) Maple Lake (84)

3. (3) St. Charles (75)

4. (5) Chatfield (71)

5. (4) Mounds Park Academy (56)

6. (6) Rockford (46)

7. (7) Luverne (43)

8. (8) Hawley (25)

9. (NR) Pierz (24)

10. (NR) Proctor (20)

Receiving Votes: Winona Cotter (9)

052121-CHATFIELD-STCHARLES-SOFTBALL-091.jpg
Prep
High school softball focus: Chatfield off to impressive start
After an elongated winter, area softball teams have been off and running these past couple of weeks and a number of area teams are starting to declare their contender status.
May 05, 2022 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten

Class AAA

1. (1) Mankato West (72)

2. (2) Chisago Lakes (66)

3. (3) Winona (51)

4. (5) St. Anthony Village (51)

5. (4) Byron (37)

6. (8) Mankato East (33)

7. (6) Delano (32)

8. (7) Big Lake (31)

9. (9) Academy of Holy Angels (19)

10. (10) Hill-Murray (15)

Receiving Votes: Kasson-Mantorville (3), Red Wing (1).

Class AAAA

1. (1) Rosemount (94)

2. (3) Stillwater (87)

3. (2) Chanhassen (70)

4. (4) Forest Lake (69)

5. (5) White Bear Lake (61)

6. (7) Centennial (41)

7. (NR) Shakopee (36)

8. (NR) Blaine (34)

9. (9) Eden Prairie (31)

10. (6) Maple Grove (30)

Related Topics: SOFTBALLBYRONCHATFIELDWINONA AREAKASSON-MANTORVILLE
