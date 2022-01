High school basketball holiday tournament schedules

Stewartville huddles before a girls basketball game against Kasson-Mantorville on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at Kasson-Mantorville High School in Kasson. Stewartville plays against Owatonna in the opening game of the Rotary Holiday Classic this week, at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Mayo Civic Center. (Traci Westcott / twestcott@postbulletin.com)