High School Sports Honor Roll: Cernohous, JM swimming & diving team, off to a strong start

The high school sports season is officially in full swing after a wild opening weekend of football games.

Saturday we brought you our first installment of our weekly High School Volleyball Focus. In this section, you can also find our first edition of the High School Football Focus for the 2021 season.

Here we’ll take a look at some of the top performances by individual athletes and teams in southeastern Minnesota over the first two weeks of the cross country, soccer, swimming and diving, and tennis seasons.

As strange as it sounds, we’re less than a month away from the start of playoff season. Section 1 tennis meets begin on Oct. 5, so let’s not waste more time:

Girls Swimming & Diving

• John Marshall’s Inessah Cernohous was part of three relay teams that placed in the top eight in Section 1AA last fall, including the fourth-place 400 freestyle relay team. She’s back to her winning ways this fall, having won three events in a 96-88 Rockets victory against Owatonna last Thursday. She was on a winning relay team, as well as capturing the 50 and 100 freestyle events.

• Century’s Emily Garrison and Sophia Blixt are off to strong starts. They both won four events in the Panthers’ 95-85 win against Mankato West last week. Garrison is one of the Panthers’ leaders and strongest swimmers, having been part of two Section 1-winning relay teams last year, while finishing second in the section in two events (100 backstroke, 200 IM). Against West last week, she won the same two individual events in which she was section runner-up last year, and she was on two winning relays. Blixt was also on those winning relays, while capturing the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle. She also had three wins in Century’s narrow 95-90 season-opening loss to Farmington on Aug. 26.

Cross Country

• Kingsland’s Garrison Hubka would have qualified for the Class A state meet last fall, if one had been held. Last Thursday, Hubka showed why he’s a section title contender this fall, winning the Stewartville Invitational in 17:24.8.

• Winona Cotter’s Sonja Semling is staking her claim as one of southeastern Minnesota’s top runners this fall. Semling won the 19-team Stewartville Invitational last week in a time of 19:43.8, more than 10 seconds ahead of runner-up McKenna Hendrickson of GMLOS.

• Five runners and five teams from southeastern Minnesota appear in the most recent state rankings. Ranked individuals include Natasha Sortland of Zumbrota-Mazeppa (No. 6, Class AA girls); Lourdes’ Kevin Turlington (No. 2, Class A boys); Lake City’s Reese Anderson (No. 5, Class A boys); Tyler Rislov of Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson (No. 11, Class A boys); and Lake City junior Jacey Majerus (No. 8, Class A girls).

Ranked teams from the area include L-A/R-P (No. 7, Class A boys); Lake City (No. 8, Class A boys); Lourdes (No. 10, Class A boys); Chatfield (No. 10, Class A girls); and Lake City (No. 11, Class A girls).

Soccer

• Mayo’s Maya Basnyat had perhaps the top performance by a southeastern Minnesota player so far this fall in the Spartans’ 12-0 win against Faribault on Thursday. Basnyat was in on half of Mayo’s goals, scoring four and assisting on two others.

• Winona Cotter is once again a force to be reckoned with in Section 1A girls soccer. The Ramblers have some depth, too, as they proved in a 13-0 dominant victory against Triton on Aug. 30. Alyssa Williams had a monster performance, with three goals and five assists. Megan Morgan and Olivia Gardner also had three goals apiece.

• John Marshall’s Nywatich Ojulu Jr. got off to a roaring start, and helped the Rockets do so as well. The talented JM standout had a goal and three assists in a 7-0 win in the season opener against Stewartville on Aug. 31.

• Mackenzie Polson showed she has a lot of goals in her cleats this fall, as the Plainview-Elgin-Millville standout scored five times in an 8-0 opening-night win against Schaeffer Academy on Aug. 26.

• Byron’s Olivia Amundson has helped her team gain some early-season momentum. Amundson scored twice and had two assists, for a four-point game, in a win against Austin on Aug. 30.

• The Austin High boys team, which won a thrilling match in penalty kicks after playing to a 1-1 draw with Dover-Eyota in last year’s Section 1A final, is ranked No. 6 in the state in Class AA (reminder: boys and girls soccer have expanded to three classes this season). The Packers are 0-0-2 after opening their season with draws against St. Paul Como Park and Mankato East.

• Rochester Lourdes’ girls are ranked No. 3 in the state in Class A. The Eagles dropped to 2-1 overall with a 3-1 loss to rival Kasson-Mantorville last Thursday.