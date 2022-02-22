SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

High school sports postponements for Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022

Postponements and cancellations in southeastern Minnesota sports today.

PB Sports Graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
February 22, 2022 09:35 AM
BOYS HOCKEY

SECTION 1AA PLAYOFFS

• First round: John Marshall at Dodge County, ppd. to Wednesday, Feb. 23, at 7 p.m.

SECTION 1A PLAYOFFS

• First round: Winona Cotter at La Crescent-Hokah, ppd. to Wednesday, Feb. 23, at 7 p.m.

• • • • •

GIRLS BASKETBALL

SECTION 1A PLAYOFFS

• First round: LeRoy-Ostrander vs. United South Central, ppd. to Wednesday, Feb. 23, at 7 p.m.

