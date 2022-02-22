High school sports postponements for Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022
Postponements and cancellations in southeastern Minnesota sports today.
BOYS HOCKEY
SECTION 1AA PLAYOFFS
• First round: John Marshall at Dodge County, ppd. to Wednesday, Feb. 23, at 7 p.m.
SECTION 1A PLAYOFFS
• First round: Winona Cotter at La Crescent-Hokah, ppd. to Wednesday, Feb. 23, at 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
SECTION 1A PLAYOFFS
• First round: LeRoy-Ostrander vs. United South Central, ppd. to Wednesday, Feb. 23, at 7 p.m.
