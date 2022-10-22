High School Volleyball Focus: Bombers have jumped right back toward excellence

The task was daunting.

The Cannon Falls volleyball team entered this season trying to make up for the graduation of All-State selection and Post Bulletin Player of the Year Jaci Winchell .

The Bombers had tasted sweet success with the star setter in 2021, reaching the state tournament for the first time in school history.

But how would they fill the vacuum left by Winchell? Not only did the senior setter have 1,116 set assists, 223 digs, 29 blocks and 79 kills last year, but she was the team’s undisputed No. 1 leader.

“She’s never led in a negative way; she always stays positive,” fellow 2022 graduate and teammate from a year ago Halle Hustad said. “But she’s always known what it takes to lead us, for us to take that next step.”

This season it has been the Bombers’ assignment to take their steps without their all-everything, Winchell.

Believe it or not, they’ve done it. The best evidence has been what they’ve shown the last two weeks, winning eight of their last 10 matches, including a head-turning 3-2 triumph over Kasson-Mantorville, the No. 3-ranked team in the state in Class AAA.

Cannon Falls is ranked sixth in Class AA.

“Right now, just looking at where we were at the beginning of the season compared to now, it seems each game we’ve played better than the last,” Cannon Falls coach Melissa Huseth said.

Turns out that Huseth had a heck of a replacement coming for Winchell. That is Falon Hepola, a freshman.

Hepola has arrived like manna from the heavens for this team. She’s not Winchell yet, but seems on that path, especially with her rapid improvement the last half of the season.

“I’ve been so impressed with her composure on the court and her athleticism,” Huseth said. “Falon is really growing in her set selection, knowing which of our athletes are ‘on’ and where our best matchups are. At the beginning of the season, we had to talk her through some things. Now, she is making so many of those decisions on her own.”

Making it easier for Hepola is that she’s got ample talent around her. The leader there is an obvious one, 6-foot-1 high-flying junior Madison Burr.

An all-state player a year ago, Burr has torn things up all over again. She had a match-turning 25 kills in the win over Kasson-Mantorville. But she’s also added to her game, now much better at blocks, an area that Huseth was stressing improvement. Burr was never better in that category than in a 3-1 win over St. Croix Lutheran when she recorded a career-high 12 blocks.

Cannon Falls' Madison Burr tries to block a hit at the net during the Section 1AA championship match against Zumbrota-Mazeppa a year ago at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Post Bulletin file photo

But what makes Cannon Falls so good is that it is far more than a two-girl team. Kyra Schoenfelder is a dramatically improved libero, Elle Lind leads the team in blocks, while Rachael Miller and Carly Tipton have also stepped up at the net.

Schoenfelder has allowed herself to be a take-charge person in the back, as her libero position demands.

“Kyra is a really nice girl, but we basically had to tell her, ‘That is your ball,’ ” Huseth said. “We had to give her permission to step in front of other players and grab that ball. Now, she’s stepped into that leadership role. She’s had an amazing last couple of weeks. People are walking away after having watched her saying, ‘Who is she!?' She has kept a lot of balls from hitting the floor. She’s done an amazing job.”

Caledonia head coach Scott Koepke thanks the fans following the Warriors’ 3-1 loss in the Class A state volleyball championship match to Mayer Lutheran on Nov. 12, 2016, at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Post Bulletin file photo

Caledonia right where it wants to be

Caledonia has done it again, winning its third straight Three Rivers Conference volleyball title.

The Warriors went a long way toward securing that on Oct. 6 when they traveled to Chatfield and came through a 25-23, 20-25, 25-17, 25-21 win over a Gophers team that has lost just twice all season (10-1 Three Rivers, 24-2 overall). It was an impressive outing for Caledonia’s Jovial King and Logan Koepke. King finished with 37 assists and four aces, while Koepke had 13 kills and 20 digs.

Caledonia, which has played a rugged non-conference schedule, is 10-0 in the Three Rivers, 16-12 overall. Caledonia 27th-year coach Scott Koepke tried to treat the matchup with Chatfield as just another day at the volleyball office. But he knew it wasn’t.

“That was a big match, and our girls knew that, too,” said the 55-year-old Koepke, who’s twice directed Warriors teams to the state tournament. “We didn’t try to play it up as that. We told our players to just go do their best. But everyone knew it was a big one.”

Now, with the regular season done, Caledonia turns its focus to the playoffs and trying to get back to state again. Koepke knows winning the Section 1AA crown is going to be difficult, with such teams as No. 2-ranked Zumbrota-Mazeppa and No. 6 Cannon Falls lurking.

But behind a “team-first” approach, he certainly gives his Warriors a chance. He’s seen them make steady strides since the season started.

“Having growth, that is what it’s all about,” he said. “We’ve got 16 girls who are all really locked into what we are trying to do. It’s exciting. I am super pumped about the direction we’re headed.”

TOP PERFORMERS

Mabel-Canton's Sahara Morken sets the ball during a Section 1A quarterfinal match against Hayfield on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Andrew Link / Post Bulletin file photo

Sahara Morken, Mabel-Canton

The sophomore setter had a huge hand in M-C’s 3-1 win over fellow power and No. 8-ranked Spring Grove on Thursday, Oct. 13, dishing out 42 assists and also showing power with seven kills. That helped No. 5-ranked M-C clinch its 25th straight Southeast Conference title.

Madison Burr, Cannon Falls

One of the top prospects in southeastern Minnesota, the 6-foot-1 and springy Burr was a menace at the net on Thursday, Oct. 13. The junior blasted 18 kills and had a career-high 12 blocks in a 3-1 win over St. Croix Lutheran. Two days later, Burr had 25 kills in a massive 3-2 win over No. 3-ranked (Class AAA) Kasson-Mantorville.

Caledonia’s Jovial King (12) sets the ball during a Section 1AA girls volleyball playoff match against Zumbrota-Mazeppa Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at Mayo Civic Center in downtown Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

Jovial King, Caledonia

King was a setting star on Tuesday, notching 40 of them in a 3-1 win over Fillmore Central. Her favorite target was Logan Koepke, who smacked 19 kills. King also had three blocks.

Rylee Nelson, Zumbrota-Mazeppa

Nelson seems to show up in this space every time we do a High School Volleyball Focus. That’s because she’s really good. On Tuesday, Oct. 11, the area’s most versatile player had 13 kills, 24 assists and 14 digs in a 3-1 win over formidable Byron.

Century’s Paige Decker (32) returns a volley during a Varsity Volleyball Tournament game against Albert Lea Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at The National Volleyball Center in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

Paige Decker, Century

The high-flying senior middle hitter blasted 21 kills on Monday, Oct. 10, as the Panthers swept John Marshall 3-0. Decker and the Panthers are having one of their best seasons in years, now 26-4 overall.

POWER RANKINGS

(Editor's note: These rankings are considered "pound-for-pound" rankings, similar to many rankings systems in boxing and mixed martial arts. They represent the best teams in southeastern Minnesota, relative to the class they play in.)

Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Melanie Raasch (11) hits the ball during a volleyball game against Stewartville on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Stewartville. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

1. Zumbrota-Mazeppa

It’s been quite a month for the Cougars. Z-M has won 13 straight matches, two of them of the “wow" variety. On Oct. 4, Class AA Z-M downed No. 3-ranked Kasson-Mantorville (Class AAA) 3-2, then followed that up two matches later by beating No. 9-ranked Byron (Class AAA) 3-1. As good as Rylee Nelson is, the Cougars also have stars in Natalie Dykes and Megan Schoenfelder, to name just two. Dykes had 17 kills against K-M, Schoenfelder 14. Z-M is ranked No. 2 in Class AA.

2. Cannon Falls

The Bombers have also done some impressive winning lately. Cannon Falls, winner of eight of its last 10 matches (lost 3-0 to Byron on Tuesday, Oct. 18), is getting elite stuff from middle hitter Madison Burr and setter Falon Hepola. They are two of the top juniors and freshmen, respectively, in the state.

3. Mayo

There is nothing easy about picking who is better, Mayo or Century. Both are great. But we’ll go with Mayo this time since they're coming off a 2-0 tournament win Saturday, Oct. 15 over the Panthers (Century beat Mayo 3-2 earlier this season).

4. Century

Like Mayo, Century is loaded with talent, with as many as five players who could play college volleyball. The schedule has recently been wicked for the Panthers. In the power-packed Lakeville North tournament on Saturday, Oct. 15, they lost 2-1 to No. 5 ranked East Ridge and 2-0 to Mayo. But they had an impressive 3-0 sweep of No. 3-ranked Kasson-Mantorville on Thursday, Oct. 13.

5. Mabel-Canton

The Cougars clinched their 25th-straight Southeast Conference title last week, doing it with a 3-1 over No. 8-ranked Spring Grove. No. 5-ranked M-C almost never loses as its 29-2 record attests.

6. Kasson-Mantorville

The KoMets have not been winning with quite the regularity they were earlier this season. But there has been some stiff competition mixed in the last two weeks. Included in that have been losses to top-10 ranked teams Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Cannon Falls, Century and Minneota.

7. Caledonia

Caledonia had been waiting for its show-down Three Rivers Conference match with Chatfield, which happened on Thursday, Oct. 6. Both teams entered unbeaten in the league. Now, Caledonia is still perfect and Chatfield has one Three Rivers loss, 3-1. It was a big match for Caledonia setter Jovial King, with 37 assists and four ace serves. Logan Koepke added 13 kills and 20 digs.

8. Chatfield

Chatfield has just two losses all season, to Byron and Caledonia. The Gophers also have a bunch of wins — 24, to be exact.

9. Stewartville

This is among the most difficult schedules that the Tigers have ever endured, with one ranked opponent after another, both within the Hiawatha Valley League and among their non-conference opponents. That includes taking on No. 1 Class AAA-ranked Marshall and No. 6 Class AAAA-ranked Lakeville South in the same tournament last weekend, the Tigers losing to both. All of that competition is reflected in Stewartville’s 13-9 record. It’s hoping for a payoff in the postseason.

10. Kenyon-Wanamingo

The Knights have gone after some big game recently, taking on such teams as Class AAAA Eastview and Shakopee last weekend, Stewartville on Tuesday, Oct. 11, and Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Monday, Oct. 17. K-W didn’t get a win in any of those, but it certainly helped prepare it for the postseason. The Knights are ranked sixth in Class A.

