High School Volleyball Focus: Mayo undaunted as it readies to face top seed Northfield

On Tuesday, the Mayo volleyball team travels to take on the No. 4-ranked team in the state, Northfield. The Big Nine Conference powers are squaring off in the semifinal round of the Section 1AAAA tournament.

Despite that lofty ranking the Raiders carry, the Spartans will travel with confidence.

That comes from past experience. The teams met on Oct. 11, and Mayo gave Northfield everything it wanted before falling 3-2.

The Spartans have no doubt they can win. However, Mayo coach Deb Frederick believes it will only happen under a few conditions.

“We didn’t play our best last time,” said Frederick, whose team is 23-5, unranked and seeded fourth, while Northfield is 26-3 and seeded first. “If we can keep our composure and pass better on serve-receive, and dig up some balls that we messed up last time, we have a good chance.”

Northfield’s best attribute, according to Frederick, is its size and athleticism up front. The Raiders have three 6-footers who pound away at the net, with senior outside hitters Sydney Jaynes and Tegan Timperley particularly effective.

Mayo offers its own challenges to teams. One of its best claims is the all-around talents of Hannah Hanson and Jadyn Lester. Both are listed as setters, but they do so much more than that, just as good at the net as the back row.

“When you have players like that, it keeps the other side guessing,” Frederick said. “Sometimes they get confused about who is setting the ball for us. Both (Hanson and Lester) are offensive players as setters; they are a threat at all six rotations.”

Whichever team wins this match will not necessarily be favored to get to state. That’s because there are four teams remaining in the Section 1AAAA playoffs that Frederick believes have almost equal shots at finishing as section champion — Mayo, Northfield, No. 1-ranked Lakeville North and No. 7 Lakeville South. North is seeded second in the section and South third.

TOP PERFORMERS

Pine Island's Kiley Passow (7) hreaches for a dig during a Section 1AA quarterfinal match against Cannon Falls on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Andrew Link / Post Bulletin file photo

Kiley Passow, Pine Island

There was nothing passive about Passow in the Panthers' Section 1AA four-set upset win against Winona Cotter on Thursday, Oct. 27. The 5-foot-10 sophomore middle blocker led the 10th-seeded Panthers with 21 kills, 21 digs, 2 blocks and an ace serve.

Jadyn Lester, Mayo

The versatile Lester was at her best in Mayo’s biggest win of the year, the No. 4-seeded Spartans downing No. 5 seed and rival Century 3-0 in the Section 1AAAA quarterfinals on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Lester had 8 kills, 16 digs, 8 assists and 2 ace serves.

Spring Grove’s Addyson McHugh (13) hits the ball during a Section 1A girls volleyball playoff match against Bethlehem Academy Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

Addyson McHugh, Spring Grove

The Lions’ 5-10 senior middle blocker got her work done in short order on Thursday, Oct. 27 in her team’s Section 1A 25-4, 25-14, 25-15 playoff win over Houston. McHugh dominated with 20 kills, 8 digs, 3 blocks and 3 ace serves.

Elisabeth Gadient, Goodhue

The Wildcats junior all-around athlete was all over the place — in a good way — for her team on Thursday, Oct. 27 in a 3-1 Section 1A playoff win over Triton. Gadient, also a basketball star, had 9 kills, 23 assists, 3 digs and a block.

Hayfield's Sydney Risius (11) sets the ball during a Section 1A quarterfinal match against Mabel-Canton on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Andrew Link / Post Bulletin file photo

Sydney Risius, Hayfield

The standout senior setter was at it again in a 3-0 sweep of Lanesboro in the Section 1A playoffs. Risius, who earlier this season recorded her 1,000th career set, had 33 more of them against the Burros. She also added five kills and eight digs.

POWER RANKINGS

(Editor's note: These rankings are considered "pound-for-pound" rankings, similar to many rankings systems in boxing and mixed martial arts. They represent the best teams in southeastern Minnesota, relative to the class they play in.)

1. Zumbrota-Mazeppa

There is no reason to move Z-M from atop this power ranking. For 14 straight matches, all the Cougars have done is win. There have been some stylish ones in there, too, downing powers Kasson-Mantorville, Byron and Kenyon-Wanamingo. Z-M is ranked No. 2 in Class AA.

2. Mayo

It’s time to move the Spartans up, from No. 3 in this power ranking to No. 2. What they did against powerful Century in the Section 1AAAA quarterfinals couldn’t have been more impressive. They bounced a Panthers team 3-0 that they’d lost to earlier in the season, 3-2. Mayo is so balanced, so together and with star power such as the versatile Jadyn Lester and Hannah Hanson, to name just two.

3. Cannon Falls

The Bombers faltered a bit to close the regular season before thumping Plainview-Elgin-Millville 3-0 in the Section 1AA first round. Still, the feeling is that Cannon Falls — with one of the best hitters around (Madison Burr) and a terrific setter (Falon Hepola) — is going to be tough to beat in the playoffs. A section championship match with the top team in our rankings, Zumbrota-Mazeppa, seems destined. Cannon Falls is ranked sixth in Class AA.

4. Mabel-Canton

The Cougars are 31-2, ranked fifth in the state and winners of 10 straight. Still, it’s going to be a tough road to get to the state tournament for M-C and its Hall of Fame coach, Lonnie Morken. Section 1A is absolutely loaded, with four of its teams ranked in the top 10 in the state — Bethlehem Academy (fourth), M-C (fifth), Kenyon-Wanamingo (sixth) and Spring Grove (ninth).

5. Kasson-Mantorville

There remain a bunch of believers in the KoMets. And for good reason. K-M has lost just once in its last seven matches, that one to No. 1-ranked Minneota (Class A). The No. 3-ranked KoMets have excellent talent, led by junior setter Abby Distad and senior libero Aryss McAdams. Senior pin hitters Whitney Deno and Ella Babcock have also had excellent seasons.

6. Caledonia

The Warriors finished the regular season by winning their third straight Three Rivers Conference title. They handed Chatfield one of its just two losses this season. Unranked Caledonia has not yet beaten a true powerhouse, though, with losses to Mayo, Byron, Lakeville North, Cannon Falls and Nova Classical Academy.

7. Stewartville

This hasn’t been a usual season for the normally dominant Tigers, with 11 losses. Two things account for that, Stewartville lacking its usual depth of elite talent and having taken on a brutal non-conference schedule. We’ll see if all of the tests that Stewartville put itself through this season pay dividends in the playoffs.

8. Kenyon-Wanamingo

K-W is another team that put itself through a gauntlet of a schedule, having taken on such top-10 ranked bigger schools such as Zumbrota-Mazeppa and Stewartville. The Knights are ranked sixth in Class A and have one of the area’s true stars in Tessa Erlandson. She’s accumulated more than 300 kills and 28 blocks this season.

9. Chatfield

Just two losses for the Gophers, one of them to Caledonia and one to No. 8-ranked Byron. There was also a head-turning win over Byron.

10. Century

Gone but not forgotten is Century, which was ousted in the quarterfinal round of the Section 1AAAA playoffs by powerful Mayo. The Panthers, who were brimming with talent and cohesion, had a banner season, finishing 26-5.