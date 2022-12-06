High School Wrestling '22-'23: Glazier using state runner-up finish as fuel in pursuit of elusive title

KASSON — Rarely do 24 hours go by that Cole Glazier doesn’t think about the 2022 Class AA wrestling 170-pound state championship match.

That day, a large portion of the extremely loud Xcel Energy Center crowd was glued to mat No. 3 where the then-Kasson-Mantorville junior and Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus senior Connor Tulenchik — the top two ranked wrestlers in Class AA in their weight class — were caught in a classic.

Glazier took a 1-0 advantage with an escape in the second period, and seemed in control.

But Tulenchik used a reversal to grab a 2-1 lead.

Glazier responded again. Fifteen seconds later, he secured a one point-escape with about 15 seconds left to force overtime.

ADVERTISEMENT

The OT featured two competitors who cleary knew what was at stake, but Tulenchik won the battle, scoring to secure the sudden victory and take the title with 17 seconds left in the first OT.

Cole Glazier falls by 4-2 sudden victory in the 170 pound class AA title match. Great match throughout. pic.twitter.com/s1EXCpqUoe — Alex VandenHouten (@AlexVandenhout1) March 6, 2022

It was a gut-punch for Glazier.

Yet, it’s one that only fuels him entering what is his final season representing the KoMets.

“I think about that match pretty much every single day,” Glazier said. “I use that match as motivation for this year. But I don't sit and dwell on it. I don't, you know, feel bad for myself or anything like that. I use it as something to get me going in practice. I’m tired? That runs through my mind. That refreshes me, gets me going even harder than I was before.”

Kasson-Mantorville's Cole Glazier reacts after being defeated by Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus' Connor Tulenchik in a 170-pound Class AA Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Even without a state title, with 165 career wins and consecutive top-three finishes at state, the three-time state meet entrant is one of the more accomplished wrestlers in the area.

It seems he only improved over the summer.

He dominated the Northern Plains Regional en route to a first place finish and also competed at the MN/USA Wrestling Cadet and Junior National Camp. Just before that he committed to wrestle in college at St. Cloud State University. He will join Huskies freshman and former teammate Logan Vaughan at SCSU next year. But first, he has business to handle as a KoMet.

"It'll be fun going there next year with Logan,” Glazier said. “It’s cool I already have a teammate there and I'm excited for that. But I have other things to accomplish before I get there.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Glazier enters the season as the top-ranked 170-pounder in Class AA by The Guillotine, who also list him as the 18th best senior in all of Minnesota. The fact that he is a senior, is still hard for him to fathom.

“It's kind of crazy how it's already my senior year,” Glazier said. “But it'll be fun. I’ll make the most of it for sure. I want one last shot at the title and I'm confident that no matter what, no matter who I'm wrestling, I'm confident that nobody's going to be able to stop me from reaching my goals.”

Glazier is a leader in a Kasson-Mantorville wrestling room that looks much different than in years past.

Graduated is five-time state champion Bennett Berge, as well as multi-time state medalist and 2022 runners-up in Kail Wynia and Vaughan. All are wrestling at the college level, with Berge and Wynia at South Dakota State University and Vaughan at SCSU.

There is a new head man in charge of the KoMets, too.

Longtime assistant Ryan Hill, who has been with the program since 2013 is now the head coach, while Jamie Heidt, who had been the head coach since 2011-12, will be an assistant.

It was a move that had been in discussion the past few years and seems, so far, to have been a seamless transition.

"It's a different room," Glazier said. "Different guys, but that doesn't really change a whole lot. You know, we still are doing things the same way. We still (have) the same goals. Everybody's still in there working hard to get better every single day. It's different, but it's the same. Jamie is still in there. Jamie didn't abandoned us. You know, he's in there. He gets more time to work with the guys and do less with with other things because he just gets to focus more on wrestling. Ryan has the same mentality that we've always had. ... So I think it will be good for us this year."

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the reasons he is so confident is not only because of his own skill-set, but also the development of teammates Joseph Kennedy, Dominic Mann, as well as Aiden and Owen Friedrich. Those four have impressed Glazier so far.

"There's not too many kids in the state that want to wrestle with all those kids for all six minutes," Glazier said. "They're a tough group of kids that can beat anybody."

It's why the expectations in the K-M wrestling room haven't changed.

"Losing those senior guys last year, it sucks," Glazier said, "but we still have plenty of powerful guys coming up and plenty of guys that should be improving this year to help us be one of the best in the state just like we had last year. "