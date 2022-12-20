High School Wrestling Focus: Byron's Carter Geerts continues to flex his muscle

ROCHESTER — As Byron coach Ryan Radke watches his senior wrestler Carter Geerts have success on the mat, he can't help but think back to the seventh-grade version of Geerts.

After plenty of wins as a fifth- and sixth-grader, Geerts soon found himself wrestling opponents who were three, four, or sometimes five years older while wrestling in the heavier weight classes as a seventh-grader for the Bears. He understandably took his fair share of lumps during those middle school years.

"Carter was not always good," Byron coach Ryan Radke said. "He did well in fifth and sixth grade, then all of a sudden you are a seventh-grader in the heavier divisions. When you wrestle in fifth and sixth grade, you only wrestle fifth- and sixth-graders. He was really good in his age group, but then he's wrestling juniors right out of the gate as a seventh-grader. That's tough. We just kept telling him 'just wait until you grow into your body.'

Geerts will be the first to say waiting wasn't always the most fun, but he took it in stride.

"I kind of got thrown in right away," Geerts said after placing third a the Minnesota Christmas Tournament, with a smile that was splattered with blood from a hard fought victory. "I was with the big guys right away. And, I mean, it was tough, but it was awesome still, getting to learn from a couple of my older buddies."

ADVERTISEMENT

They put him through the ringer.

"He was a hard worker, but he had his butt kicked every day," Radke said. "The upperclassmen, they got on him."

For Geerts though, those times were well worth it.

It built up his character, made him tougher, plus he was able to become a more technically sound wrestler.

He began to understand how to wrestle with better pace, when to attack, when to sit back, and perhaps most importantly, if he got knocked down, he'd get back up.

"I learned so much," Geerts said. "... One thing (that stuck with me) was, say I lose a match, I'm going to be able to come back the next week or the next match. I was getting that confidence and learning that confidence, I just didn't know it yet."

By the time he was a freshman, Geerts began to show flashes that he was finding his groove. He was more competitive and the wins started to come as the patience and willingness to get better was starting to pay off.

Soon, he was growing into his body, producing a thunderous force both on the wrestling mat as well as the football field. In fact, that's where his future lies, as he will play football for the University of Minnesota-Duluth beginning next fall.

ADVERTISEMENT

"What has made him a good football player is being a good wrestler," Radke said.

But before heading off to Duluth, Geerts has some unfinished business to take care of first. He was a state-meet qualifier a season ago, but he wants that state medal. It would be the perfect finish for his prep career.

"After last year, going to state for the first time, not getting it done when I wanted to get it done," Geerts said, "I just want to battle back and forth towards that podium and go even higher up on that podium this time."

Top five standouts

1. Gavin Gust, Dover-Eyota

There now sits a new No. 1 on the all-time wins list for the Dover-Eyota Eagles. With a pin on Saturday, Gust picked up win No. 175 to make him the all-time career wins leader in program history, passing Owen Elzen, who was one of the more decorated prep athletes to ever come out of the area, let alone Dover-Eyota. Elzen was a two-time champ, something Gust has a chance to do this year after winning it all a year ago.

Congrats to Gavin Gust on his 175th win today! pic.twitter.com/v3X1mSvYUo — DoverEyota Wrestling (@DEWrestling) December 17, 2022

2. Cole Glazier, Kasson-Mantorville

Glazier finally captured the elusive Santa hat that goes to champions of the Minnesota Christmas Tournament, with a dominant performance. Glazier won the 170-pound title with a 5-3 victory by decision against three-time state medalist Jed Wester of St. Michael-Albertville on Saturday at the Mayo Civic Center. He beat Marcell Booth of Apple Valley in the semifinals — both were the top-two ranked 170-pounders in Class AAA. Glazier made beating them look easy. The title is Glazier's second of the season. He also won his weight class at the Dan Gable Donnybrook Invite in Iowa.

Kasson-Mantorville junior Joe Kennedy wrestles Jayden Haueter of Apple Valley during the 145-pound third place match at the Minnesota Christmas Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin

3. Joe Kennedy, Kasson-Mantorville

ADVERTISEMENT

Kennedy — ranked No. 9 at 145 in Class AA by The Guillotine — should vault up the rankings a bit after an impressive showing at the Minnesota Christmas Tournament. The junior placed third, knocking off Apple Valley's Jayden Haueter — ranked No. 5 at 145 in Class AAA — by an 8-7 decision. Kennedy secured a late takedown with fewer than 25 seconds left for the victory. Kennedy's only loss came in the semifinals by technical fall to two-time state champion and North Carolina State commit Koy Buesgens.

4. Dylan Peper, Mayo

After capturing the 182-pound Section 1AAA title a year ago, Peper seems to have only gotten better. The latest evidence was a fifth-place finish at 182 at this year's Minnesota Christmas Tournament. The Mayo senior pinned Drew Wendzicki of Kaukuana (Wis.) in the second period of the fifth-place match to complete what was a good day overall for the Pepers. Junior Ethan Peper — Dylan's younger brother — placed seventh at 220.

5. Rachel Fode, Byron

Another weekend, another tournament title for Fode. The Byron senior took first at 138 at the Hopkins Athena Girls Invitational at Hopkins High School on Saturday. Fode secured the title with a first-period pin in the championship match against Centennial's Nora Akpan. It's Fode's second individual title of the season, having won at Lakeville North. As a team, Byron placed sixth out of 23 girls teams.

The Byron Girls Wrestling Team had a great today up in Hopkins. The girls finished 6th out of 23! Placers:

-Kenadee Bartel: 6th

-Brooke Wendorff: 6th

-Leah Bendix: 4th

-Rachel Fode: 1st

-Naomi Carrillo: 2nd pic.twitter.com/eEpHUiepLG — Byron Wrestling (@ByronWrestling) December 17, 2022

Top 10 Power Rankings

1. Kasson-Mantorville

Led by Glazier and Kennedy, the KoMets had a good overall showing at the Minnesota Christmas tourney. As a team, the defending Class AA runner-up finished seventh out of 30 teams with 318.5 points. Other notable finishers for K-M included junior Dominic Mann (7th, 160), and seniors Eli Richardson (9th, 195) and Heath Parrish (9th, 285).

2. Dover-Eyota

The Eagles — ranked No. 3 in Class A — dominated a solid field to take first at the Larry Severson Invite in Northfield on Saturday. Led by seven individual champions — Bolton Thesing (132), Jacob Dessner (138), Damon Bye (145) Brodie Kellen (152), Gust (160), Landon Lehnertz (170) and Jackson Duellman (285) — D-E finished with 251 points, well ahead of Northfield (147.5) and Eagan (142).

3. Mayo

The Spartans had a respectable showing at the Minnesota Christmas Tournament, finishing 21st out of 33 teams with 203.5 points. In addition to the good days from the Peper brothers, Logan Burger had a good weekend, placing eighth at 170, as did Lucas Peterson. He placed eighth in his weight class (195).

4. Chatfield

The Gophers won the FCLMC Holiday Tournament hosted by Filmore Central, finishing well ahead of second place GMLOS (146) with 251.5 points. Chatfield had five individual champs — Javier Berg (113), Gage Bartels (132), Carson Rowland (152), Kail Schott (195), Miles Mulhern (220).

5. Zumbrota-Mazeppa

After a busy opening week of December, the Cougars were out of action last week. They did pick up an impressive 43-20 dual win over Willmar on Dec. 9. The Cardinals are ranked No. 12 in Class AAA. Z-M is slated to return to action on the 23rd against rival Kasson-Mantorville.

6. Caledonia/Houston

Another team that earned a bit of a break after a busy start to the season, the Warriors are 6-2 overall after a busy Dec. 10 in Western Dubuque. C/H went 3-2 on the day, defeating Western Dubuque, Cedar Rapids Kennedy and Waterloo East.

7. Kenyon-Wanamingo

The Knights had a good showing at the Delano invite on Dec. 10, placing third with 163 points out of 10 teams. Traditional power Watertown-Mayer/Mayer Lutheran won the team event with 211.5 points. Juniors Dillon Bartel (160) and Will Van Epps (220) each won individual titles to lead the Knights.

8. Goodhue

Another Section 1A team that performed well at an invitational, the Wildcats saw two bring home individual titles from the Chisago Lakes Holiday Tournament. Jack Carlson (182) and Caleb Kurtti (220) each won their respective weight class. Carlson won his in a thriller, defeating Cole Hamilton of Rogers by a 10-8 decision by sudden victory.

9. Cannon Falls

The Bombers went 5-0 in duals on Dec. 10 up in St. Agnes, knocking off Class AAA schools in Century and Champlin Park, in addition to Class AA South St. Paul.

10. GMLOS

GMLOS makes its debut in this year's rankings after a second place finish at the FCLMC Holiday Tournament. Cohen Wiste won the 138-pound bracket to lead GMLOS.