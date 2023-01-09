High School Wrestling Focus: Mayo's first ranking in nearly two decades a testament to years of hard work

ROCHESTER — Even before this season began, the Mayo High School wrestling team wasn’t shy about the expectations it laid out for itself.

With 10 section placewinners returning from last year’s squad, the Spartans fully expect to contend with Northfield and Faribault for a Section 1AAA title.

They are off and running.

The latest evidence comes in the Class AAA state rankings, where the Spartans come in at No. 12 — their first ranking in so long that coach Art Trimble couldn’t even recall.

“It was a long time ago,” Trimble said. “I know we have been in the lean and mean (honorable mention), but it’s been a long time, I mean, I’m not even really sure on that. I know that 2004 team was ranked."

ADVERTISEMENT

That 2004 team still gets talked about around the Mayo wrestling room. The Spartans didn’t make it to state as a team that year but did have an individual state champion (Josh Zabel, 171 pounds), a state-runner up (Matt Mauseth, 125) and two more receive state medals.

Still, that was 19 years ago.

And although Trimble will be the first to say that he doesn’t really care about rankings, the recognition is a good representation of the progress this program has made in recent years. Not only does Mayo have the talent, with state-qualifiers such as Calder Sheehan and Dylan Peper, but the program’s numbers have ballooned.

“These guys have been wrestling with me for a long time and putting in a lot, a lot of hard work over the years and we've got a great culture in our program of good kids,” Trimble said. “And that just really builds on itself. I mean, our numbers are through the roof this year. So it's just been great. Finding new, young kids coming in, new athletes coming in and even if they might not see varsity for three, four years, they're still out. By the time they get to see a varsity lineup, they've been working with our system doing all our stuff for four or five years and they'll be ready to go.”

The Spartans know they still have work to do. They took their lumps a little bit at The Clash National Duals in La Crosse this past weekend, but they are still sifting through a couple of injuries as well as finding their best lineup at the lighter weights. This team will be tough once it all fully comes together.

“We have been practicing a lot, working hard,” Trimble said. “We have only had four competitions so far, so we are still figuring some things out. But the wrestling in our room has been raised a bit.”

Top standouts

1. Cole Glazier, Kasson-Mantorville

Glazier nearly added his third individual meet championship this season, reaching the 170-pound finals of the always-tough Cheesehead Invitational, hosted by Wisconsin powerhouse Kaukuana. That's where he fell to No. 6-nationally ranked Tyler Eise of Parker, Colo., by a 5-2 decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

Glazier — ranked No. 18 nationally by FloWrestling — reached the final by knocking off Class AA No. 3-ranked Travis Smith of Simley in round one by a 13-3 major decision. He then defeated No. 8-nationally ranked Noah Mulvaney of Hartford Arrowhead, sending himself to the final with a win by a 10-5 decision over the Division I Bucknell commit.

2. Brodie Kellen, Dover-Eyota

Another well-accomplished Dover-Eyota senior, Kellen tallied career win No. 150 on Saturday, helping the Eagles win the Division 5 bracket at The Clash. High school wrestling teams with multiple wrestlers with 150 career wins are rare, but remarkably that’s what Coach Brian Lehnertz and the Eagles have in Kellen and Gavin Gust.

3. Kail Schott, Chatfield

The Chatfield junior standout picked up win No. 100 on Dec. 30 at the always-tough Bi-State Classic in La Crosse. Schott was impressive at the two-day tournament, finishing second at 182 in a loaded field.

4. Jack Krier, Zumbrota-Mazeppa

Krier added to his already impressive accomplishments with a 126-pound title at the Bi-State Classic. The No. 3-ranked Krier knocked off Section 1AA foe and No. 4-ranked Calvin Singewald of Cannon Falls with a 3-1 win by sudden victory in overtime. Just days later, Krier picked up career win No. 75.

5. Gavin Johnson, Kenyon-Wanamingo

ADVERTISEMENT

The K-W junior recorded career win No. 100 on Dec. 29 as part of the Eau Claire Holiday Duals. The Knights went 4-1 in those duals, with the only defeat coming at the hands of perennial power Simley.

6. Ben Wenzel and James Bowden, Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson

When the brackets shaped out to have Wenzel and Bowden face each other, the two found a solution.

Power Rankings

1. Kasson-Mantorville

Despite some pressure from Dover-Eyota, the KoMets stay at No. 1 after a solid weekend in the Fox Valley in northeastern Wisconsin. K-M — ranked No. 4 in Class AA by The Guillotine — had a really good showing at the Cheesehead Invitational in Kaukuana, Wis., placing seventh out of 39 schools from across the Midwest. Four of the schools that finished ahead of the KoMets are nationally ranked. In addition to Glazier's title, the KoMets also received solid days from Jonah Coleman (120) and Joe Kennedy (145) — each placed seventh in their respective weight class.

2. Dover-Eyota

An argument can be made for the Eagles to be at No. 1, especially after some impressive showings at the Rogers Holiday Matness Tournament and at the well-respected The Clash.

Yet, the KoMets hang on to the top spot after their efforts at the Cheesehead Invite. But the Eagles had a great weekend of their own at The Clash in La Crosse. They won Division 5 by knocking off Staley, Mo., 37-34, then Class AA No. 2-ranked Becker 38-30 and finally Class AAA No. 6-ranked Apple Valley 50-27 on Saturday.

Bolton Thesing went 6-0 to lead the way for the Eagles.

This all came one weekend after D-E placed second at the Rogers Holiday Matness Tournament.

3. Zumbrota-Mazeppa

Another team with a good weekend in La Crosse, Z-M placed second in their bracket at The Clash on day one, knocking off Staley, Mo. and then Vacaville, Calif. The Cougars lost to Class AAA No. 1-ranked St. Michael-Albertville to put them in the second place bracket on Day 2. They started Saturday by knocking off Class A No. 1-ranked Jackson County Central 42-21, before falling to Osage, Iowa, 35-25 to place third in Division 2.

One would expect, Z-M to be ranked in the next Class AA polls.

4. Mayo

The Spartans are ranked No. 12 in Class AAA for the first time in a long time. They did go 0-3 at The Clash National Duals but still have a dual victory over Northfield and wrestled well overall at the Minnesota Christmas Tournament.

5. Chatfield

Coach Matt Mauseth called this a bit of a rebuilding year for the Gophers, yet a rebuilding year in Chatfield is still better than for most programs. The Gophers are still ranked No. 10 by The Guillotine and had three place-winners at the Bi-State Classic, with Javier Berg (113) and Kail Schott (182) taking home second place finishes.

6. Caledonia/Houston

The Warriors won Division 6 at The Clash in La Crosse over the weekend. The Warriors beat defending Wisconsin state runner-up Holmen, before knocking off Willard, Mo. and then Xavier, Conn.

7. Goodhue

The Wildcats just keep taking care of business. They started the back half of the regular season with three dual wins at the New Richland-H-E-G quadrangular to bring their dual record to 8-2.

8. Kenyon-Wanamingo

The Knights — ranked in the Lean and Mean by The Guillotine — are another team off and running after the holidays. They went 4-1 in the Eau Claire Holiday Duals and now sit at 10-3 overall in duals already.

9. Cannon Falls

The Bombers saw Calvin Singewald reach a Bi-State Classic final, before falling to Jack Krier of Zumbrota-Mazeppa. He did win a title at the Cannon Falls Invitational, helping the Bombers to a first-place finish at their home meet. Singewald is ranked fourth at 126 in Class AA by The Guillotine.

10. Pine Island

A program that has steadily been making progress under coach Ethan Pierson, the Panthers are 5-2 in duals and seemingly getting better and better with each passing day.