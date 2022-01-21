High School Wrestling Focus: Top five standouts, power rankings and upcoming matches to watch

It’s hard to believe that we are already over the halfway mark of the wrestling season, but here we are.

So far, it’s safe to say, area grapplers and teams have been putting on a show, making the most out of the return of bigger tournaments/invitationals to once again showcase their talents against the best from not only Minnesota but across the Midwest.

With a number of highly ranked individuals and a number of teams that have high expectations come tournament time, it’s only going to get better.

With that, here are some standouts as well as a top-10 power rankings from the first half of the season.

TOP 5 STANDOUTS

1. Maxwell Petersen, Byron

Byron's Max Petersen (right) wrestles Lakeville North's Zach Hanson during the 145-pound title match at the Minnesota Christmas Tournament Saturday at RCTC. ALEX VANDENHOUTEN

Petersen has been so good this season.

He is the top-ranked 145-pounder in Class AA — unbeaten with 16 pins — and has officially rewritten the program’s record books.

He picked up win No. 192 to become Byron’s all-time wins leader when he knocked off Plymouth’s Kyler Wong at the Rumbling on the Red tournament in Fargo, N.D., surpassing Eric Ynsdal’s 191 that stood since 2008.

Two weeks later, he became the first in program history to eclipse the 200 career wins mark at the Stewartville Dale Jaeger invite.

He has won five tournament titles this season, highlighted by the Minnesota Christmas Tournament when he beat Stanford University commit Zach Hanson in the title match.

The North Dakota State University commit appears well on his way to his second state title.

2. Bennett Berge, Kasson-Mantorville

Kasson-Mantorville's Bennett Berge wrestles against Oconto Falls (WI) senior Clay Whiting during the 195-pound championship match at the Minnesota Christmas Tournament. ALEX VANDENHOUTEN / POST BULLETIN

Berge seems well poised to be just the seventh in state history to capture five individual state titles.

The South Dakota State University commit is unbeaten with impressive tournament championships at the Minnesota Christmas Tournament in December, the Cheesehead Invitational in early January and was impressive in Osage, Iowa at Osage Duals after bumping up to 195 pounds. All of those tournaments he knocked off state champions and Division I recruits — that includes two-time Wisconsin state champion and University of Missouri commit Clayton Whiting of Oconto Falls.

The guy is a machine.

3. Logan Vaughan, Kasson-Mantorville

Kasson-Mantorville's Logan Vaughan (left) wrestles St. Michael's-Albertville's Cole Becker during Saturday's Minnesota Christmas Tournament at RCTC. ALEX VANDENHOUTEN

Right behind Berge is fellow KoMet Vaughan, who is 22-4 this season with a title at the Minnesota Christmas Tournament.

The St. Cloud State commit got the monkey off his back with that victory, claiming his first big tournament title with a 3-1 decision over the defending 138-pound Class AAA state champion in St. Michael-Albertville's Cole Becker. Vaughan — last year's Class AA 145-pound runner-up — hasn't looked back since and is the top-ranked 152-pounder in Class AA.

4. Grady Schott, Chatfield

Chatfield’s Grady Schott, left, wrestles Kimball Area’s Haden Rosenow in a Class A state meet 182-pound match on March 20, 2021, at Rochester Century High School. Post Bulletin file photo / Traci Westcott

Schott is ranked No. 2 Class A at 182, winning 19 of his 20 matches with 11 pins this season.

His only loss of the season was 4-2 decision to Trent Gibbons of Pulaski (Wis.) at the Bi-State Classic where Schott placed third.

He also won the Fillmore Central/Lanesboro/Mabel-Canton Holiday Tournament.

5. Brandon Ross, Caledonia/Houston

Ross's only loss this season came to Wisconsin state champion and Stoughton's Nicolar Rivera, who is one of the best in Wisconsin, in the 126-pound championship of the Bi-State Classic.

Ross, the defending 120 Class A champion, has been the top-ranked 126-pounder all season and that shouldn't change any time soon.

POWER RANKINGS

1. Kasson-Mantorville

The KoMets have looked like a team on a mission this season.

They are ranked No. 2 in Class AA by the Guillotine and entering Thursday, are a perfect 11-0 in duals this season.

They finished second at the Minnesota Christmas Tournament and fifth at the really tough Cheesehead Invitational in Kaukauna, Wis.

From top to bottom, the KoMets are loaded with talent with six wrestlers being ranked. Logan Vaughan (152), Cole Glazier (170), Berge (182) are all No. 1, while Kail Wynia (195) is ranked at No. 2.

2. Zumbrota-Mazeppa

The Cougars should be ranked in Class AA but only received votes in the latest Guillotine ranking even after a showing at the Bi-State classic that saw them place seventh out of 70 teams.

They are 8-0 in duals with solid wins over Minneota, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City as well as Owatonna. Led by individually ranked Jack Krier and Kaleb Lochner, the Cougars are set to make some noise in a tough Section 1AA field.

3. Chatfield

The Gophers enter in at No. 3 in the rankings, thanks to an impressive last couple of weeks with dual wins over Goodhue, Plainview-Elgin-Millville as well as a first place finish in Creston, Iowa.

As a team they are ranked 10th in Class A by the Guillotine and have five wrestlers (Javier Berg, Gage Bartels, Kail Schott, Grady Schott and Campbell Berge) ranked in the top-six in their respective weight class. Grady Schott is ranked No. 2 at 182.

4. Goodhue

Like Chatfield, the Wildcats have five wrestlers (Ryan Bortz, Maddox O’Reilly, Makae O’Reilly, Cody Lohman and Blake Carlson) ranked in Class A by the Guillotine. Senior Maddox O’Reilly leads the pack as the No. 2 ranked 145-pounder, while Carlson is No. 3 at 285.

As a team, Goodhue is ranked No. 11 in Class A and are 11-2 in dual meets with their only losses coming to Class 3A ranked Hastings and Class A ranked Chatfield.

5. Dover-Eyota

The Eagles are 9-5 overall but that record is deceiving with losses to an always tough Holmen (Wis.) team, Class 3A Apple Valley and Wayzata, Westfield and Illinois’ Glenbard North. D-E has wins over Mayo, Byron and had beaten Westfield earlier this year. That’s why the Guillotine has them ranked No. 9 in Class A.

Juniors Brodie Kellen (145) and Gavin Gust (152) are having solid seasons and both are ranked in the top five in their weight class.

6. Caledonia/Houston

Caledonia/Houston has a 10-1 dual record with their only loss coming in a 39-29 defeat to Goodhue on Jan. 15. They have two of Class A’s top-ranked wrestlers in Brandon Ross (126) and Isaac Blocker (138), while Ayden Goetzinger is ranked No. 8 at 195. Ross has his sights set on winning his second state title.

7. Mayo

The Spartans just keep on improving.

They are 13-6 in duals and a perfect 5-0 in Section 1AA with wins over Century, John Marshall and Austin. Mayo is coming off perhaps its best performance of the season, winning the Stewartville Dale Jaeger Invitational over the likes of Byron, Cannon Falls and GMLOS. Ian Funk (152 pounds) and Logan Burger (170) each won titles, while Calder Sheehan (138) and Dylan Peper (182) placed second. The freshman Sheehan is ranked No. 7 at 138 in Class 3A, while Burger is No. 10 at 170.

8. Westfield

Another team trending in the right direction, the Razorbacks avenged a previous loss to Dover-Eyota with a 39-30 victory on Saturday and has now won four in a row entering Thursday night.

They are now 8-5 overall — three of their five losses came to Class 3A opponents — 2-0 in Section 2A and received votes in the latest poll by the Guillotine. Tyler Archer is the only individual ranked by the Guillotine for Westfield, coming in at No. 6 at 182.

9. Byron

The Bears are 7-3 following a win over P-E-M and a loss to Mayo at a triangular on Tuesday. They won the Cannon Falls tournament Jan. 8 and are 3-1 in Section 1AA with wins over Pine Island, Stewartville and Lake City.

10. Kenyon-Wanamingo

The Knights are 13-5 having lost just twice in duals since Dec. 9. They have received votes in the latest polls, thanks to wins over Class 3A opponents Maple Grove and St. Thomas Academy as well as Class 2A foes in Mahtomedi and Lake City.

Matchups to watch

Kasson-Mantorville vs. Goodhue

A matchup of ranked teams in their respective class is happening on Thursday in Goodhue.

Each team features five individually ranked wrestlers.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa vs. Byron, Albert Lea Area

Byron and Albert Lea have both been perennial Section 1AA powers, so will be a good test on Thursday for the Cougars, who are making the jump up to Class AA this season.

Z-M then has the Bloomington Kennedy invite which features a number of Class 3A teams including Hastings.

Westfield vs. Kenyon-Wanamingo

Two of the better Class A programs square off Thursday, Jan. 27.

Both have found their stride in the past couple of weeks.

