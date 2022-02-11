High School Wrestling Focus: Top standouts and power rankings as the regular season wraps up

Just like that, the high school wrestling regular season is all but over.

A number of area teams and individuals have separated themselves as real contenders. Now the fun begins.

Here are some standouts from the past month as well as a top-10 power rankings as we get ready for the section tournaments to begin in less than a week.

TOP STANDOUTS

1. Gavin Gust, Dover-Eyota

The junior collected his 150th career victory on Feb. 3. and recently picked up an impressive victory over the top-ranked 152-pounder in Class AAA — Forest Lake's Dan Vanacker — en route to a title at the 2022 Mike Fasnacht Memorial tournament in Janesville on Feb. 5. Gust is ranked No. 4 at 152 in Class A by The Guillotine in their latest rankings. He is 28-1 entering Friday night's finale.

ADVERTISEMENT

Congrats to Gavin Gust on his 150th win tonight!!@GavinGust pic.twitter.com/5FVP5vSAgD — DoverEyota Wrestling (@DEWrestling) February 4, 2022

2. Max Balow, Lake City

The senior heavyweight now sits atop the Lake City record book in career pins. Balow now has 75 career pins, passing Dan O'Donnell's previous mark of 71. The Augustana University commit is ranked as the No. 2 heavyweight in Class AA.

Couple more milestones for 3 of our seniors this year. Aaron Meincke (145) reached 25 career pins. Jon Harvey (160) 50 career pins. And Max Balow (HWT) passed the Lake City Pin record that was at 71 by Dan O’Donnell. Max has 74 and counting. pic.twitter.com/SUNX2V01dF — Lake City Wrestling (@LC_Wrestling16) February 3, 2022

3. Pine Island

The Panthers hosted an all-girls wrestling tournament on Saturday, Feb. 3. More than 90 female wrestlers from more than 20 teams across the state participated.

• Wrestle like a girl • 1st Annual Pine Island All Girls High School Tournament 2022 • pic.twitter.com/dJhrJG55zw — Pine Island Wrestling (@PIWrestle) February 5, 2022

4. Gavin Peterson, Cannon Falls

Peterson, a junior, recorded his 100th career victory on Feb. 5.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ranked No. 6 in Class AA at 113, Peterson had just four losses this season with 15 pins entering the regular season finale against Faribault and Austin on Thursday.

5. Lucas Bortz, Goodhue

Bortz picked up his 100th career victory in style, knocking off top-10 ranked Jack Krier of Zumbrota-Mazeppa in the Wildcats impressive 33-31 come from behind win on Thursday.

Lucas Bortz defeated a state medalist 4-1 in front of the home crowd tonight to pick up win 💯!!! pic.twitter.com/uL1ub4UvbC — Goodhue Wrestling (@Goodhue_Wrestle) February 11, 2022

6. Jake Thompson, Byron

The senior recently committed to wrestle at Rochester Community and Technical College next year.

Thompson (138) was ranked No. 10 in Class AA in The Guillotine's Jan. 27 poll.

POWER RANKINGS

1. Kasson-Mantorville

The KoMets — Ranked No. 2 in Class AA behind perennial power Simley — have been dominant this season.

They finished the regular season 23-1 in duals, outscoring teams by an average of 62-10. The KoMets first loss came to Class AAA Stillwater in a triangular hosted by K-M for their annual 'Take Down Cancer' night.

ADVERTISEMENT

KoMets vs. Cancer fundraising will include pulled pork dinner from 5P-6:30P, silent auction baskets & baked goods, and t-shirt sales. Come joins us, "Take Down Cancer." https://t.co/Ppbds0UBqv — KOMETS WRESTLING (@kometwrestling) February 10, 2022

Their previous closest margin of victory in a dual was against Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 40-24 on Jan. 27, on a night they honored first responders and the military.

The KoMets have six wrestlers ranked by The Guillotine. Logan Vaughan (152), Cole Glazier (170) and Berge (182) are all No. 1 at their weight classes, while Kail Wynia (195) is ranked No. 2, Reed Parrish (285) is ranked No. 4 and Joseph Kennedy (132) was added to the latest rankings at No. 10.

2. Chatfield

The Gophers are 13-1 in duals with their only loss coming to La Crosse Aquinas on Dec. 23. They picked up a nice 35-31 win over Dover-Eyota on Feb. 3. They are ranked No. 8 in Class A by The Guillotine and have five wrestlers (Javier Berg, Gage Bartels, Kail Schott, Grady Schott and Campbell Berge) ranked in the top-six in their respective weight classes. Berg (106) — a freshman — and senior Grady Schott (182) are both ranked No. 2.

Schott won his weight class at the 2022 Mike Fasnacht Memorial tournament, collecting five pins to improve to 32-1 on the season.

3. Goodhue

The Wildcats are ranked No. 11 in Class A and are trending upwards at the right time. They went 3-0 at the Robbinsdale Armstrong Duals, knocking off three Class AAA schools in Rogers, Woodbury and Chaska/Chanhassen on Feb. 5.

This came after they welcomed back the 2001 Class A state title team in a 43-31 win over Byron on Feb. 3.

Goodhue moves to 18-4 with a 43-31 win over Byron tonight. Fun evening having the 2001 State title wrestlers and coaches back to celebrate! pic.twitter.com/eSArVoohDk — Goodhue Wrestling (@Goodhue_Wrestle) February 4, 2022

Goodhue then went and beat Zumbrota-Mazeppa after Four consecutive pins from Mason Taxdahl (182), Wyatt Mulder (195), Cody Lohman (220) and Caleb Kurtti (285) turned a 25-15 deficit into the 33-31 victory.

The Wildcats have three wrestlers ranked in the top five: Lohman (No. 3, 195), Maddox O'Reilly (No. 4 at 145) and Makae O'Reilly (No. 6, 152).

4. Zumbrota-Mazeppa

Once again the Cougars received votes in the latest Guillotine poll but didn't crack the top 12. It's a bit of a surprise considering how well they have wrestled this year. They gave the KoMets their toughest test and are 13-3 overall in duals after falling to Goodhue Thursday in a match they led 25-15 before four consecutive pins from the Wildcats. Z-M's only other loss came to Class AAA Hastings 37-30 on Jan. 22

Jack Krier (120) and Kaleb Lochner (138) are continuing their stellar seasons. Gabe Tupper is ranked No. 10 at 170 for the Cougars, who have emerged as K-M's top threat in Section 1AA.

Prep Brotherly bond helping Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Jack Krier reach maximum potential Jack Krier's older brother Luke has been a big reason behind the Zumbrota-Mazeppa sophomore becoming one of the best 126-pounders in Class AA.

5. Mayo

The Spartans are probably the team that has improved the most through the course of this season. Mayo was in the hunt for a Big Nine Conference title before falling to Northfield 41-19 on Feb. 2 — the Spartans only defeat in their last 11 duals.

They have seen a number of contributors step up, including Logan Berger and Ian Funk, and a great freshman in Calder Sheehan, who is ranked No. 9 at 138 in Class AAA. Junior Dylan Peper is ranked No. 10 at 182. With Section 1AAA looking much different without Albert Lea and Farmington this season, the opportunity for a state berth is there for the Spartans taking.

6. Caledonia/Houston

Caledonia/Houston received votes in the Class A poll and are 16-5 in duals with two of those losses coming to Kasson-Mantorville and another to Class AAA Shakopee.

They have a big test come Friday night when they host Dover-Eyota and Kenyon-Wanamingo.

Senior Brandon Ross is the top-ranked 126-pounder in Class A and sophomore Isaac Blocker is No. 3 at 138. Junior Ayden Goetzinger (195) is ranked 10th.

7. Dover-Eyota

The Eagles — ranked No. 11 in Class A — are 3-2 in Section 1A competition with losses to Chatfield and Goodhue. They have wins over Mayo, Byron and Westfield, and had a good showing at the Mike Fastnacht Memorial on Sat. Feb. 5, finishing third behind Simley (234.5) and Forest Lake (212) with 178 points.

D-E has a great duo in Brodie Kellen (145) and Gust (152), who are both are ranked in the top five in their weight classes. They have also seen the emergence of sophomore Bolton Thesing (126) and junior Jackson Duellman (220). Both entered into the latest individual rankings with Thesing coming in at No. 8 and Duellman at No. 9.

8. Kenyon-Wanamingo

Only two of the Knights' seven losses this season have come from Class A opponents, with K-W falling to Goodhue and Maple River/United South Central. It added a nice win over Westfield on Jan. 27 to go along with solid wins over Lake City and Mahtomedi as well as victories against Class AAA St. Thomas Academy and Maple Grove.

Sophomore Dillon Bartel (152) is ranked at No. 10 in Class A.

9. Lake City

The Tigers are 17-7 overall and 7-4 in Section 1AA heading after knocking off Waseca in the regular season finale Thursday. They have lost to the top three teams in the section, Kasson-Mantorville, Zumbrota-Mazeppa and Albert Lea.

The Tigers do have two ranked wrestlers, Balow and Jon Harvey (No. 8, 160).

10. Westfield

The Razorbacks are 12-9 overall, but 3-1 in Section 2A competition. Freshman Bo Zweiner (120) joins senior Tyler Archer (182) in The Guillotine state rankings. Zweiner comes in at No. 9. Archer is ranked No. 10.