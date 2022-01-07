Holcomb, Kittelson among players being honored at Vikings game Sunday

Seniors Cayden Holcomb of Mayo and Drew Kittelson of Blooming Prairie will be among the 32 football players honored Sunday for being selected to the Minnesota Vikings All-State Team.

All of the players have been invited and will be recognized during halftime of the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears game at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Holcomb was a standout wide receiver and defensive back for Mayo. He helped the Spartans win the Section 1AAAAA championship in 2021 and earn the football team's first state berth in 24 years. He had 74 catches for 1,169 yards and 12 touchdowns as a senior and finished his career with a school-record 201 receptions.

Kittelson, a quarterback/defensive back, guided the Blossoms to a 10-1 record. The Blossoms lost to Maple River in the Section 2AA championship game. Kittelson completed a stellar 121 of 191 passes (63.4 percent) for 2,185 yards and 36 touchdowns with just six interceptions. He also rushed for 547 yards and 10 touchdowns. He will play his college ball at Division II Minnesota State, Mankato.

Blooming Prairie’s Drew Kittelson (4) will be among the 32 football players honored at halftime of the Vikings game on Sunday for being named to the Minnesota Vikings All-State Team. Post Bulletin file photo / Traci Westcott

Kittleson was also a finalist for Mr. Football in Minnesota for the 2021 season. He and Holcomb were both selected to play in the Minnesota All-Star Game.

Running back/linebacker Ryan Haley of Class AAAAA state champion Mankato West was also selected to the Minnesota Vikings All-State Team. Faribault guard/defensive tackle Devin Lockerby was another player from the Big Nine Conference honored.

Emmett Johnson of Holy Angels was named Minnesota Mr. Football while Wabasha-Kellogg grad Ryan Weinandt of Class AAA state champion Dassel-Cokato was named the Coach of the Year.

The Vikings All-State team has been selected annually, beginning in 2002. The team is comprised of senior student-athletes from all classes of football in the state, selected in conjunction with the Minnesota Football Coaches Association.