SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep

Holcomb, Kittelson among players being honored at Vikings game Sunday

32 football players will be honored Sunday for being selected to the Minnesota Vikings All-State Team, including Cayden Holcomb of Mayo and Drew Kittelson of Blooming Prairie

102320.S.RPB.MAYO.JM.FOOTBALL.049.jpg
Mayo’s Cayden Holcomb will be among the 32 football players honored at halftime of the Vikings game on Sunday for being named to the Minnesota Vikings All-State Team.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
January 06, 2022 07:43 PM
Share

Seniors Cayden Holcomb of Mayo and Drew Kittelson of Blooming Prairie will be among the 32 football players honored Sunday for being selected to the Minnesota Vikings All-State Team.

All of the players have been invited and will be recognized during halftime of the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears game at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Holcomb was a standout wide receiver and defensive back for Mayo. He helped the Spartans win the Section 1AAAAA championship in 2021 and earn the football team's first state berth in 24 years. He had 74 catches for 1,169 yards and 12 touchdowns as a senior and finished his career with a school-record 201 receptions.

Kittelson, a quarterback/defensive back, guided the Blossoms to a 10-1 record. The Blossoms lost to Maple River in the Section 2AA championship game. Kittelson completed a stellar 121 of 191 passes (63.4 percent) for 2,185 yards and 36 touchdowns with just six interceptions. He also rushed for 547 yards and 10 touchdowns. He will play his college ball at Division II Minnesota State, Mankato.

100121-BLOOMING-PRAIRIE-ST-CLAIR-LOYOLA-FOOTBALL-6457.jpg
Blooming Prairie’s Drew Kittelson (4) will be among the 32 football players honored at halftime of the Vikings game on Sunday for being named to the Minnesota Vikings All-State Team.
Post Bulletin file photo / Traci Westcott

Kittleson was also a finalist for Mr. Football in Minnesota for the 2021 season. He and Holcomb were both selected to play in the Minnesota All-Star Game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Running back/linebacker Ryan Haley of Class AAAAA state champion Mankato West was also selected to the Minnesota Vikings All-State Team. Faribault guard/defensive tackle Devin Lockerby was another player from the Big Nine Conference honored.

Also Read
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers
Pro
Vikings’ Dalvin Cook vows to close season with maximum effort, then get ‘bigger, faster, stronger’
Cook is coming off what has been a difficult stretch of late. After he returned from a shoulder injury to rush for 205 yards on 27 carries in a 36-28 win over Pittsburgh on Dec. 9, he was slowed down Dec. 20 at Chicago, getting 89 yards on 28 carries.
January 06, 2022 07:13 PM
 · 
By  Chris Tomasson / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Rochester Kiwanis Hockey Festival - Century vs. Dodge County Boy
Prep
High School Hockey Today: Dodge County getting familiar with Rochester teams
Numbers and notes about tonight's high school boys hockey games involving southeastern Minnesota teams.
January 06, 2022 11:42 AM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
jea 2411 Vikings vs Seattle
Pro
Vikings’ Andre Patterson glad to be back after COVID-19 ‘hit me pretty good’
Since the start of November, the Vikings have put 34 players on a COVID-19 list. That’s 23 off the 53-man roster, nine from the practice squad two off injured reserve.
January 05, 2022 07:02 PM
 · 
By  Chris Tomasson / St. Paul Pioneer Press

Emmett Johnson of Holy Angels was named Minnesota Mr. Football while Wabasha-Kellogg grad Ryan Weinandt of Class AAA state champion Dassel-Cokato was named the Coach of the Year.
The Vikings All-State team has been selected annually, beginning in 2002. The team is comprised of senior student-athletes from all classes of football in the state, selected in conjunction with the Minnesota Football Coaches Association.

Related Topics: FOOTBALLMAYO HIGH SCHOOLBLOOMING PRAIRIE
What to read next
Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Pine Island wrestling
Prep
Photos: Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Pine Island wrestling
Zumbrota-Mazeppa hosted Pine Island for a wrestling match on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.
January 06, 2022 09:48 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Rochester girls basketball results for Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022
A scoreboard of Rochester girls basketball games.
January 06, 2022 09:48 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Rochester boys basketball results for Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022
A scoreboard of Rochester boys basketball games.
January 06, 2022 09:48 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Area boys basketball results for Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022
A scoreboard of area boys basketball games.
January 06, 2022 09:17 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports