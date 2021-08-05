Honkers bats struggle and pitchers can't find the zone in 7-2 loss to Duluth

Duluth only managed seven singles on Wednesday but they took advantage of 15 walks by the Honkers' pitching staff in a 7-2 win.

Duluth jumped out to an early lead thanks to a 3-run second inning. Ryan McDonald's leadoff single was the only hit of the frame but the Huskies took advantage of four walks, a passed ball and a wild pitch. They added a run in the fourth and two more in the sixth to take a commanding 6-0 lead and cruised to an easy victory.

Otto Grimm scored a pair of runs for the Honkers. Nico Regino doubled, but it was just one of five hits for the Honkers and the only extra-base hit of the night. Kellen Pate suffered the loss after giving up three runs (two earned) in 1 2/3 innings. He walked four and struck out one. Jack Brodsky (four walks), Darren Jansen (three walks), Alexander Lovin (two walks) and Benjamin Rosengard (two walks) just couldn't really command the strike zone. Matthew Maldonado was the only Honkers pitcher who didn't walk a man.

Honkers' second-baseman Jackson Forbes extended his on-base streak to 36 games with a walk in the eighth inning. He's one away from tying the Honkers' record.

Rochester (27-30) will hit the road on Thursday to play Bismarck at 6:35 p.m. Lefty Brant Alazaus will toe the rubber trying to build off his dazzling complete-game shutout in his last outing.