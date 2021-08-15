Honkers finish season with a win

MANKATO — The final taste of their 67-game season was a winning one for the Rochester Honkers on Saturday night.

The Honkers rode a nine-hit attack and beat the Mankato MoonDogs 9-6 in Northwoods League action in front of 2,055 fans at ISG Field in Mankato.

The Honkers’ big inning was the fifth when they scored five runs. Wyatt Rogers, Otto Grimm and Andrew McKenna each had two hits for Rochester and McKenna drove in three runs.

The Honkers used three pitchers, with Alexander Lovin getting the start and lasting 2 1/3 innings. Patrick Williams went the next 3 2/3 frames and allowed no runs before being relieved by Ben Grable who permitted one run on two hits and struck out seven.

After going 15-17 the first half the season, the Honkers nearly repeated that the second half, going 15-20.

St. Cloud won the Great Plains West Division in the second half with a 26-10 mark, which was 10 1/2 games in front of the Honkers. Mankato was second (20-15). It finished 5 1/2 games back.

For the season, St. Cloud was a Great Plains West leading 50-18. Mankato was next at 44-24. Rochester was 30-37 and 19 1/2 games in back of St. Cloud.