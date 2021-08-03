Honkers get back on track with 8-6 victory over Duluth

Rochester scored five runs in the fourth inning and three more in the sixth and survived a five-run eighth inning Duluth rally to eke out an 8-6 win and snap a three-game losing streak on Monday.

The Honkers didn't even tally a hit in their big fourth inning and they only had one hit in the sixth. But the Duluth pitching staff really struggled with command. The Honkers drew six walks in the fourth inning and also capitalized on two errors to take a 5-1 lead. Then, in the sixth inning, Zach Meddings led off with a solo bomb and then two more walks came around to score on another Duluth error.

But in the eighth inning, the Huskies rallied out of an 8-1 hole and cut it to 8-6 after a two-out rally that featured two walks, two singles and then a grand slam from Ryan McDonald. But Frank Craska entered in the ninth and shut the door for Rochester with a clean frame.

That helped Ben Grable earn his second win of the year for Rochester. Grable struck out five in 2 2/3 innings of relief after starter Kenny Lippman allowed just one earned run in 3 2/3 innings. He walked three and struck out five. Austin Jerylo got roughed up in the eighth inning but worked a clean seventh.

Rochester will be off Tuesday before hosting Duluth on Thursday at 6:35 p.m.

BOX SCORE: Rochester 8, Duluth 6