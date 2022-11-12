Hoppman helps Red Wing place third in Section 1A girls swimming and diving meet

ROCHESTER — Junior Emma Hoppman had an individual win and was part of a relay victory on Thursday as she earned a pair of Class A state berths and helped Red Wing place third in the Section 1A girls swimming and diving meet.

New Prague won the team championship with 371.5, points followed by Mankato West with 339 and Red Wing with 280.5. Winona tied Mankato East four fourth with Austin was sixth in the 10-team meet.

The top two swimmers in each event earned berths in next week's Class A state meet along with anyone who reached a pre-set time standard. The top four divers also earned state berths.

Hoppman won an individual title in the 100 backstroke. She teamed with Greta Lane, Ari Holzer and Kyrrah Mullaney to capture the 200 freestyle relay. Despite finishing third in the team standings, those were the only two state qualifiers for the Wingers.

Winona earns state berths in six events

Winona had state qualifiers in six of the 12 events, but did not have any individual champions.

Abby Williams earned four state berths for the Winhawks. She placed second in both of her individual events, the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke, and was also part of two relays that earned a state berth based on time standard.

Williams teamed with Harper Wolner, Makayla Finnegan and Ava Pike to place third in the 200 medley relay. She joined forces with Pike, Wolner and Madeline Modjeski to finish third in the 400 freestyle relay.

Wolner and Pike both added individual state berths based on time standard. Wolner was third in the 100 backstroke and Pike placed fifth in the 50 freestyle.

Walsh sparks Austin

Austin senior Olivia Walsh earned state berths in three events and won an individual section title. Walsh qualified for state in both the freestyle sprint events. She dashed her way to victory in the 100 freestyle. She was third in the 50 freestyle and advance to state on time standard.

Walsh was part of Austin's runner-up finish in the 200 freestyle relay. She was joined by Alivia Hemry, Abbie Boysen and Gracie Greenman.

Greenman, an eighth-grader, also qualified for state in the 500 freestyle as she was the runner-up.

The Packers had a pair of divers place in the top four to earn state berths. Alayna Kennedy placed second and she was followed by Reese Norton in third.

The Class A state meet will be held next Wednesday-Friday at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.

SECTION 1A MEET

Team scores

1. New Prague 371.5, 2. Mankato West 339, 3. Red Wing 280.5, 4. (tied) Mankato East, Winona 264, 6. Austin 225, 7. St. Peter 220, 8. Tri-City United 101, 9. Faribault 68, 10. Albert Lea 66.

Individual results

(Winner, Austin, Red Wing, Winona top 8)

* — Denotes state qualifier.

200 medley relay — 1. Mankato West* 1:49.09, 3. Winona* (Harper Wolner, Abby Williams, Makayla Finnegan, Ava Pike) 1:51.72, 4. Red Wing (Emma Hoppman, Kyrrah Mullaney, Sophie Carlson, Ari Holzer) 1:55.23.

200 freestyle — 1. Hannah Denzer* (STP) 1:52.08, 7 Sarah Kolby (RW) 2:08.47.

200 IM — 1. Olivia Leonard* (MW) 2:09.49, 2. Williams* (W) 2:15, 27, 7. Ari Holzer (RW) 2:23.56, 8. Sophie Carlson (RW) 2:24.82.

50 freestyle — 1. Olivia Koeneman* (MW) 24.53, 3. Olivia Walsh* (A) 24.56, 5. Ava Pike* (W) 24.94, 7. Mullaney (RW) 25.27, 8. Alivia Hemry (A) 26.06.

Diving — 1. Nellie Dalsin* (NP) 393.85, 2. Alayna Kennedy* (A) 373.85, 3. Reese Norton* (A) 352.60, 5. Ayanna King (W) 337.95.

100 butterfly — 1. Payten Schieffer* (NP) 57.66, 4. Wolner (W) 1:03.71, 6. Makayla Finnegan (W) 1:05.09.

100 freestyle — 1. Walsh* (A) 53.24, 4. Hoppman (RW) 54.74, 6. Pike (W) 55.11.

500 freestyle — 1. Hannah Denzer* (STP) 5:06.56, 2. Gracie Greenman* (A) 5:29.28, 4. Madeline Modjeski (W) 5:36.57, 6. Sarah Kolby (RW) 5:42.50, 8. Grace Nelson (W) 5:49.24.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Red Wing* (Emma Hoppman, Greta Lane, Ari Holzer, Mullaney) 1:42.27, 2. Austin* (Alivia Hemry, Abbie Boysen, Greenman, Walsh) 1:42.30, 7. Winona (Olivia Teichroew, Piper Jones, Grace Nelson, Modjeski) 1:47.03.

100 backstroke — 1. Hoppman* (RW) 1:00.87, 3. Wolner* (W) 1:00.97, 4. Greenman (A) 1:03.02, 6. Holzer (RW) 1:04.74.

100 breaststroke — 1. Ella Schmiesing* (TCU) 1:06.47, 2. Williams* (W) 1:07.90, 3. Mullaney (RW) 1:10.27, 5. Carlson (RW) 1:11.83.

400 freestyle relay — 1. Mankato West* 3:39.35, 3. Winona* (Pike, Modjeski, Wolner, Williams) 3:43.88, 5. Austin (Alivia Hemry, Boysen, Anna Kossman, Walsh) 3:50.97, 6. Red Wing (Lane, Sarah Kolby, Nora Tift, Carlson) 3:55.75.