How analytics led to Division I baseball scholarship for Mayo's Carson Beavers

ROCHESTER — When Carson Beavers verbally committed to play baseball at Washington State University on Oct. 14, 2021, he was one of the first — if not the first — 2024 graduates to pick a school.

Committing to a college at the start of his second year at Mayo High School seemed early, especially considering how difficult baseball recruitment is in a cold-climate state like Minnesota.

But Beavers did what many college baseball prospects do, especially those with short outdoor seasons: He went to showcase after showcase, to gain as much exposure as he could to college scouts.

The summer after his freshman year was filled with camps and showcases, which bring college coaches and scouts together with college baseball hopefuls in an effort to get players noticed. One of the camps was at Washington State, where Beavers and coach Brian Green hit it off.

The Cougars were “the first to say that they wanted me to come,” Beavers said. He said he fell in love with the campus in Pullman, Wash., and liked the idea of being able to play baseball outside before the end of March. So, after a recruiting process that lasted from August to October and included nine schools, Beavers announced his intention to play baseball for Washington State, which has put together three winning seasons under Green after struggling in the Pac-12 the four previous seasons.

“It almost felt easy,” Beavers, now a junior, said. “A lot of people decide to wait until later. I was like, 'I know what I want to do, I really like it here, and they see something in me. I might as well take my opportunity.' It felt like the puzzle pieces were falling together. I just felt like it was the right opportunity at the right time. Still, almost two years later, I'm still happy with my decision. There's nothing that I regret about my recruiting process.”

The work Beavers, who was named to the Rawlings and Perfect Game Central Region All-High School Underclass Second Team at the end of March, put in outside of practice and showcases helped him impress an array of coaches and scouts.

The biggest tool that worked in his favor? HitTrax.

The Yard — which is co-owned by Beavers' dad, Wade — opened in 2018, and it’s where Beavers can be found "99% of the time," he said. The indoor batting cages look like those in most other facilities, except for Cage 1, with a TV hanging above it.

Beavers steps in the cage with Target Field displayed on the screen over his left shoulder. When he takes a swing, a blue line shows the trajectory of the hit. The exit velocity, launch angle and distance are listed at the top of the screen, with the outcome of the hit below them. Statistics like hits, extra-base hits, home runs, batting average, line drive percentage, average velocity, maximum velocity and maximum distance are at the bottom.

Technology like HitTrax has changed baseball across all levels. The numbers allow hitters to make real-time adjustments to improve their game.

“HitTrax is huge for me personally because I know there's times where I've changed my swing for the better,” Beavers said. “Maybe to increase exit velo, or to create a better launch angle to hit balls farther, or find a way to find backspin on the ball.”

Beavers’ knowledge and experience with analytics helped him in his recruiting process. The showcases the 17-year-old attended featured an analytics tool of some kind, whether it was HitTrax, TrackMan or Rapsodo. Every coach or scout in attendance wanted to get every metric possible as a way to measure the potential of an athlete.

Beavers went into every camp and showcase knowing exactly where he stood metrics-wise. It didn’t give him an obvious leg up, but having a rough idea of where his numbers stood helped him perform to the best of his abilities without the uncertainty of analytics on his shoulders.

Green liked what he saw out of Beavers. Now, Beavers is heading into his second baseball season post-verbal commitment. Baseball has always been fun, but he’s now playing without the stress of recruiting.

“I don't feel like I need to worry about performing, needing to be insanely, insanely good for a coach,” he said. “Obviously, I still need to perform. But there's that weight off my shoulders where I know where I want to go, and I have it planned.”

The HitTrax technology is seen on the screen on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at The Yard in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin