How PIZM's Konik has gone from 'pretty poor' to building a state title contending program

PINE ISLAND — The soccer co-op between Pine Island and Zumbrota-Mazeppa is always considered a special one.

The schools go head-to-head in nearly every sport except for soccer, gymnastics, hockey and golf, competing as HVL foes in the process.

Although there are now a number of PIZM teams, soccer was the first to be branded as the Wildcats.

It wasn’t easy.

“It’s unique because we compete against each other in other sports like basketball,” PIZM boys soccer coach Rafal Konik said. “I remember when we first started, you would have the Pine Island kids on the one side and Zumbrota-Mazeppa kids on the other side. Every time we would do drills, Pine Island kids would go with Pine Island kids. Zumbrota-Mazeppa with Zumbrota-Mazeppa. It took us time to get together.”

Konik knows that better than anyone.

He has been with the program almost as long as it's existed, wanting to give his young children the opportunity in organized soccer that he never had as a child in Poland.

For Konik, that’s where this story truly begins.

In the 1970s and 80s, Poland, like many nations in eastern Europe, had inner turmoil with the communist regime of the Soviet Union. Konik’s father was a part of the Solidarity movement in Poland — a group that would protest poor economic conditions and labor rights. In a context of general social unrest, the movement posed a direct challenge not only to the Polish communist regime but also to the USSR itself. The communist regime drove the movement underground when declaring martial law, making Konik’s father an enemy of the state in the process. When Konik was eight, his father left for Germany, then Italy, before eventually settling in the United States as a political refugee. Konik did not see his father for the next 10 years as he lived with his mother in Poland.

Times were tough, more than 1 million Poles fled their homeland during the decade. But soccer became a constant in a tumultuous world, even if there were plenty of financial hardships along the way.

“Once my father left, my mom and I — we were pretty poor,” Konik said. “I never played organized soccer, because we couldn’t afford it. We would play soccer in the streets. You come back from school and then go outside and play in the street. I didn't own a soccer ball. It was too expensive, So we always played with somebody else’s ball. I remember we had to play with a rugby ball — you never knew which way that was going to go.”

Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s head coach Rafal Konik accepts the team plaque after winning a Section 2A Championship boys soccer game against St. Peter on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Austin. Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa defeated St. Peters 3-0. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

It wasn’t until he was 18 and he moved to be with his father in the United States after 10 years apart, that Konik finally owned a soccer ball. He finished high school in New Jersey, before that ball would go with him as he entered the United States Air Force.

“The country welcomed my father here as a refugee,” Konik said. “I thought, I can at least pay back this way.”

Konik went to Texas, then to Minot, N.D., and then to Saudi Arabia, protecting B52 bombers and nuclear missles, then back to North Dakota. He earned his degree from Minot State University and after a job offer from IBM in Rochester, he has now called this area home for more than 20 years. In the process, Konik became one of the top inventors for class data processing. As of today, he has more than 130 patents for data processing, which is the process of retrieving, transforming or classifying information via computers.

“As a kid I was always creative, and I think that comes with innovation,” Konik said.

During this time, Konik continued to enjoy soccer. As his little ones — Brandt and Seth — began to take part in a budding youth soccer program in Pine Island and with coaches hard to find, Konik said he would help.

Soon, YouTube became Konik’s best friend as he immersed himself fully in the different tactics and strategies of the world’s most beautiful game. It was quite a learning curve at first, not only for him, but for a community that was still understanding the sport. But Konik could see what they were building.

“We lost so many games,” Konik said. “And I always told the kids, don't get discouraged. This is just part of the plan or the progress. I always tell my team you learn more from losses, but after a few years, we started winning. That was kind of the light.”

Now in his ninth season as head coach, Konik's PIZM team plays an entertaining brand of soccer — one that the two communities have fully embraced — and is about to embark on its second state tournament after finishing third in Class A a season ago.

“People keep saying you helped build this foundation and you should be proud of the excitement, but like it's a team, it's a community,” Konik said. “You can't do it all. It's just so many people who want to volunteer. I mean, the rec season we used to have a small number, but now we have like 300 people. It’s huge. That requires a lot of volunteers. As you grow, there's challenges and hopefully, other people will fit in.”

Expect a lot of those volunteers to be in attendance on Thursday when the No. 2-seeded Wildcats take on St. Anthony Village in a Class A state quarterfinal at Kuhlman Stadium in Edina. First kick is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. For Konik, it will be the culmination of a lot of blood, sweat and tears.

“I've been watching this for over nine years,” Konik said. “It's emotional. It's great to see how they have grown into men, who take responsibility on their own to work as a team.”