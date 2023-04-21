How the right hand, hockey future of Lakeville senior, Bruins rookie Tate Pritchard were preserved

AUSTIN — Tate Pritchard heard the skate cut through his glove.

Then he felt it cut through his hand.

The Lakeville South senior took one look down at his right hand — covered by a sliced hockey glove that was suddenly soaking up his blood — then couldn’t look at it again.

As the other nine skaters on the ice turned to follow the puck toward the other side of the ice at the Rochester Recreation Center on March 2, Pritchard looked up and immediately saw referee John Priester standing in the corner.

Priester also needed just one quick look at Pritchard’s hand to understand the gravity of the situation.

Yes, Lakeville South and rival Lakeville North were locked in a tight contest in the Section One, Class AA boys hockey championship game. But instinct took over as Priester immediately put his right arm in the air and blew a half-dozen quick tweets of his whistle to stop play.

It all happened in an instant — a dozen seconds to be exact — from the time Pritchard’s teammate Ty Lafferty dropped to block a shot in South’s defensive zone, turned his back to the shooter and unintentionally slid into Pritchard, who was diving in an attempt to also block the shot, to the time Pritchard was headed down the tunnel to receive emergency medical assistance.

It felt more like an hour or a day to Pritchard.

“(Lafferty) had dropped to a knee, then I dove and he just barely got me,” Pritchard said. “It was a weird play. I’d been cut (by a skate) before so I know what it feels like. It feels weird … open, I guess. I looked at my glove and saw the blood and covered it up right away. I don’t like that stuff so I didn’t really look at it too hard. I kept it covered.”

From the one brief look Pritchard did get at his hand, he knew it wasn’t good. The cut was deep. To-the-bone deep, running across the top of his palm over to the side of his hand near and below the pinky finger.

Before Pritchard — who was close to signing a tender to play with the North American Hockey League’s Austin Bruins next season — could meet South’s trainer Jenna Arnold at the bench and get down the tunnel to the Rec Center trainer’s room, the thoughts were already swirling in his mind: Why now? My team is up 3-1 with 4 minutes to go. Will I get to play in the state tournament? What about my hockey career? Will I be able to grip a stick or pass or shoot a puck again?

‘One of the most likable people’

Josh Storm knew who Tate Pritchard was as a hockey player when Storm accepted the head coaching position at Lakeville South in the summer of 2021, after a decade in the same role at Owatonna High School.

It didn’t take long for Storm to understand that Pritchard is just as special off the ice as he is on it. Storm describes him as a “loveable kid who makes it great to coach him.”

“Tate is, first, a very good student,” said Storm, who is also a physical education teacher at Lakeville South. “He is just one of the most likable people you can be around. And he’s hilarious, has a great personality, such a funny kid.

“The second period of the school day is my prep period and I would always see Tate sitting in the cafeteria doing (remote) work for a hybrid class and it was tough to not go sit and chat with him because he’s so fun to be around and very mature for his age.”

On the ice, Storm has grown fond of watching Pritchard “flip a switch” and go from that likable, lovable kid to a fiery competitor who is driven to succeed and win. Pritchard led the Cougars in goals (28) and was second in points (57) this season.

Tate Pritchard. Contributed

“His offensive prowess, his ability to create a play and get to an open area is second to none,” Storm said. “He has an elite shot and has become a heck of a goal scorer.

“The biggest thing with Tate, he is an unbelievably fierce competitor. You don’t want to be on his bad side. He has a switch to flip that, one of the nicest kids in the world can become Incredible Hulk-like. That’s a necessary trait to play hockey at the next level and it’s one of the gifts he has. As he grows with that and learns to control and when to use it, he’ll excel in big ways.”

Assessing the injury

All of those attributes and qualities made Storm’s stomach sink a little more late in the section championship game, when he saw his captain — Pritchard was voted the team’s MVP — being swiftly escorted off the ice by Priester.

But Pritchard had covered his hand as left the ice, and Arnold met him at the gate to the bench and covered the glove and hand immediately with a towel. Because no blood had spilled onto the ice and there was none on Pritchard’s jersey, his coaches and teammates were immune to the severity of the cut.

“My initial reaction — after seeing how well (Priester) handled the situation and got Tate off the ice, I didn’t really know what was going on,” Storm said. “(Priester) didn’t really even know how it happened, but he handled it like an absolute pro and got Tate off and safe as fast as he possibly could.

“At that time, on the bench, we were thinking it would just be some stitches and Tate would be back the next day. … I didn’t really worry until after the game.”

Before Pritchard’s parents — mom, Jill, and dad, Stef — could get down to the trainer’s room at the Rec Center, Arnold had Pritchard on the training table, stopping the blood flow and wrapping the wound.

“She stayed calm,” Pritchard said of Arnold. “Right when I got to the bench, she was the first person to look at it and … that would be hard to look at, I’d imagine, but she knew what to do right away. I saw her at our end-of-the-year banquet and was able to give her a hug and thank her.”

Rather than wait for an ambulance, Pritchard was helped out of his gear and had his parents take him on the short drive to Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Mary’s campus.

With those same fears — Will he be able to play in the state tournament? Would his tender offer from the Austin Bruins still be there? Would a USHL team take a chance on him in this summer’s draft? — consuming him, Pritchard and his parents waited approximately 2 hours in the emergency room before being seen.

Quick update from the Pritchard’s ❤️



Tate is home and onto recovery. Surgery went really well and we continue to be incredibly thankful for all the support and outstanding medical care. He can’t wait to be reunited with his boys!



*short visit from some of the boys this… https://t.co/9GIlYpoWuW pic.twitter.com/mSivbMAOV9 — Lakeville South Boys High School Hockey (@LSHSBoysHockey) March 4, 2023

He turned his cell phone on while waiting and text messages and direct messages on social media began to pour in, many from friends and family who were still unclear not only about the extent of his injury, but what his actual injury was. Still uncertain about the extent of his injury, Pritchard replied to his closest friends and family, assuring them he was OK, and asking about the final score of the game.

He liked the answer he received to that question: Lakeville South held off North 4-1 to win its fifth consecutive section championship and earn a trip to the state tournament. Pritchard had scored the first goal of the game that night, midway through the first period. South never trailed after that.

It turned out to be his final varsity point.

Making the most of it

Pritchard went through a battery of tests and exams that lasted from late in the night of Thursday, March 2, well into the morning of Friday, March 3.

The verdict: “They said I’d need surgery because I cut my ulnar nerve, a tendon, some muscle … there was a lot that had to be fixed,” he said.

Given the option, Pritchard chose to go home with his parents and attempt to rest in his own room, rather than stay overnight in the hospital. It didn’t work — “I maybe slept 3 hours,” he said. “Obviously, I saw the (cut) right away when it happened, so every time you close your eyes you see it. It was tough. Not much sleep that night.”

Pritchard was back at Mayo Clinic a matter of a few hours later, prepped and ready for a surgery that lasted more than 2 hours. The outcome couldn’t have been better, though.

With nerves, tendons and muscles repaired, Pritchard wore a split on his right arm that stretched from his hand nearly to his elbow for two weeks. He couldn’t grip a stick, much less take a shot or make a pass, so his dreams of playing in a third consecutive state tournament were dashed.

Hill-Murray goaltender Jack Erickson (33) deflects a Lakeville South shot as Cougars' forwards Tate Pritchard (3) and Zander Billins (11) attempt to redirect it during a Class AA state quarterfinal game on March 10, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live file photo

But he was at every practice and on the bench at state, serving as a sort-of assistant coach as the Cougars fell 5-2 against a powerful Andover team in the quarterfinals at Xcel Energy Center, then lost 4-3 in overtime to Hill-Murray in a consolation game. It was a helpless feeling in many ways for the 6-foot-1, 185-pound skilled forward.

“The doctors tried everything in their power to see if it was even a possibility for him to play at state,” Storm said. “It was an extremely challenging week for him, having even that sliver of a chance that he’d get to play. Once we got to the tournament, he was awesome on the bench, supportive, keeping his teammates going in the most positive manner.

“He took a bad situation and made the absolute most of it.”

‘There is no ceiling’

A week after state, Pritchard had the long splint removed and replaced with a shorter one, that he could take on and off. That allowed him to one day slip into the garage at his family’s home and grip a stick for the first time in three weeks.

A week later, Pritchard packed up and moved to Austin, to finish the regular season with the Bruins as an affiliate player. He spent the first week or so skating with a non-contact jersey on, quickly working his way into playing shape.

The only residual effects he is aware of these days are the scar on his right hand — which, he said, he still wraps for practices and games, but no longer causes any pain — and a loss of feeling on the outside edge of his hand, near the pinky. Doctors have told him that feeling will return to his entire hand slowly, possibly over the course of the next calendar year.

Pritchard played in two games for the Bruins — April 7 and 8 at Minot, N.D., where nearly his entire family was in attendance. Pritchard’s mom, Jill, grew up approximately an hour away from Minot and much of her side of the family still lives in north-central North Dakota. It was quite a way for Pritchard to make his junior hockey debut: Nearly 600 miles from his home rink, yet with perhaps the loudest cheering section of any player on the ice.

He rewarded his cheering section with his first junior hockey point — an assist on Gavin Morrissey’s goal that gave Austin a 2-1 second-period lead in a game that Minot eventually won in a shootout.

“That’s what I’ve been waiting to do, especially after my hand injury,” Pritchard said of playing for the Bruins. “That’s what I’ve wanted to do, just get to play again. It was so hard not to play.”

As an affiliate player with the Bruins, Pritchard is ineligible to be on the team’s playoff roster. So he has moved back home to finish his senior year with his classmates and train for whatever the future holds.

If he is drafted by a USHL team on May 3, he’ll head to their training camp in an attempt to make the team. If he can’t land a USHL roster spot, he’ll gladly return to Austin in the fall.

“His ceiling, in my opinion — and I’m not projecting that it will happen because it’s just too much pressure to put on a kid — but if you look seven or eight years down the line, and he’s an NHL player, that wouldn’t be surprising at all,” Storm said. “He has such a skill set that he can literally pull you out of your seat with what he does. Junior hockey has a way of creating great 200-foot players and I don’t think the end is anywhere near in sight for him.

“There is no ceiling for what he can become.”