Humble St. Charles star Chris Hilton is bound for the state meet — in three events

WINONA — Speed, strength, explosiveness, agility, length to get over hurdles.

St. Charles sophomore Chris Hilton has all of that. But Saints track and field coach Eric Klein insists that none of those attributes outweighs what he says has most led Hilton to greatness.

No. 1 for Klein is Hilton’s humility, with that oozing athletic talent of his a very close second. Put them together, as Hilton is doing, and look out.

“Chris is an incredibly talented kid,” said Klein, who watched his prized sophomore win the 110 and 300 hurdles in Thursday’s state-qualifying Section 1A meet at Paul Giel Field. “I think we are only seeing the tip of the iceberg in terms of what he can do. Chris has this incredible humility to him. You pair humility with talent, and that is when things get scary.”

Scary in a good way, of course.

St. Charles' Chris Hilton won the 300-meter high hurdles at the Section 1A track-and-field finals Thursday at Paul Giel Field in Winona. Contributed / Jerry Olson

Hilton, who barely missed out on advancing to state for the first time last year, nudged out for second place in the 110 hurdles by the tiniest of margins, is state bound in three events this time. On Tuesday, the 6-foot-1, 160-pounder finished a state-qualifying second in the triple jump with a 41-feet-3/4 clearance. Then Thursday he was timed in 14.88 in the 110 hurdles and 38.70 in the 300s, easily enough to finish first in each and both personal bests.

Both Klein and Hilton insist that it is Hilton’s humility that has raised him to his current status, as one of the top sophomore talents in the state. Hilton’s 14.88 110s time ranks first in all of Class A as does his 38.70 time in the 300s.

“It’s humility that leads you to improve, and that makes Chris really coachable,” Klein said. “Humility in anything means seeing yourself clearly. It means never being self-indulgent in your own performance. Chris can say, ‘I am doing well, but I can continue to find ways to improve.’ ”

Those were precisely Hilton’s thoughts following that “just miss" in the 110s a year ago in the Section 1A meet. It was the perfect miss, allowing him to see his talent but also that he wasn’t where he wanted to be yet. And that he is still not there and can always get better.

“When I missed out last year, it was very frustrating, but because of it I went back at it right away, training all summer (which he’d never done before),” Hilton said. “It lit a fire for what I’ve been able to do this year.”

And here is what Hilton has done. A year ago in the Section 1A meet, he was timed in 16.40 in the 110 hurdles, 43.37 in the 300s. On Thursday, those times were shaved to 14.88 and 13.70, respectively.

Humility led to hard work. And that’s not all. It also furthered a culture that Klein is proud of within this St. Charles track-and-field program. Hilton has bought into it, as he says is true of all of his teammates.

They are all in this together.

“It’s important to stay humble and to not be arrogant or rude,” Hilton said. “You want to support your teammates. I like it when everyone on our team is pushing toward the same goals. We work well together. It’s a very cooperative thing here.”

Chatfield relays were flying

Chatfield has forever had elite relay teams.

But never has it been quite this good. The combination of seniors Isaac Erding, Eli Hopp, Thad Evans and Sam Backer not only won both the 4x100 and 4x200 relays, but tied the section record in the former (43.04) and broke the record in the latter (1:29.70) on Thursday.

That foursome came away pleased with their efforts, but not shocked by them.

They've been working like never before for this.

"It is really cool to win back-to-back section titles today," Erding said. "I think the reason we are so good is because of the good relationships we have. With all four of us being seniors, we work really well together. Plus, we work really hard at this. Every one of us wants this just as bad as the next one."

Backer, a star running back at Chatfield who will play football in the fall at Minnesota State University, Mankato, had a masterful night.

Not only did he anchor those winning 4x100 and 4x200 relays, he also won the open 100. He did it by slipping past fellow senior star RJ Sylak of Zumbrota-Mazeppa.

Backer was timed in 11.09, Sylak in 11.34.

Backer credited his 100 performance to his start. It was a quick one.

"I've been working on my start more this year," he said. "That good start helped me more today than ever. I love doing this. I didn't want to go out my senior year without being a section champion in the 100."

Sylak comes away delighted

Z-M's Sylak didn't walk away disappointed from the Section 1A meet despite that runnerup finish in the 100. Sylak was smiling because he is state bound in three events, then 100, 200 and 400. He won both the 200 (22.39) and the 400 (49.20).

The 400 is a new event for him. He's become fond of it.

"I tell people that this is the first time I've really trained for the 400," Sylak said. "I ran it a few times last year, but it wiped me out. It's a tough race but I have started to fall in love with it. It is as much of a mind game as it is in the legs. Running it has been super fun. I've put in a lot of work in it. I've gone all out."

Sylak has a goal in the 400 at state. It's to run under 49 seconds in it.

Grinde a man for all seasons

This is Caledonia/Spring Grove senior Tysen Grinde's first season in track and field. A year ago he played baseball, talked into it by his Spring Grove match teacher.

ADVERTISEMENT

As much as he enjoyed it, he's taken to track and field even more. A star in football and basketball, Grinde has also carved out stardom in this new spring sport.

His best event is the high jump. Grinde has cleared 6-foot-6 this season, tying a Caledonia/Spring Grove record. On Thursday he attempted to break it but missed at 6-6 1/2 and settled for a winning leap of 6-4.

"Track is very fun," Grinde said. "I recommend it for anyone who is looking at doing a spring sport."

Thursday was fun for Grinde despite missing out on that record. He'll take another crack at it in next week's state meet at St. Michael-Albertville.

"It just wasn't there for me today," he said. "But I'll try for 6-7 or 6-8 at state."

Hubka gets his wish

GMLOKS' Garrison Hubka had been waiting for this. What the senior had been after the last three years was a Section 1A title in the 1,600, his favorite race.

Lourdes graduate Kevin Turlington denied him the title the previous two years. But there was no denying Hubka on Thursday. Timed in 4:35.16, he finally got his championship, edging out second-place Brandt Konik of Pine Island (4:37.15.).

"Ever since I didn't win it last year, this has been boiling inside me," Hubka said. "I know I had to get it at last once."

Seth Konik of Pine Island leads the field in the 4x800 meter relay during the Section 1A track and field finals Thursday at Paul Giel Field in Winona. The Pine Island boys would go on to win the meet. Contributed / Jerry Olson

Panthers power

Annual power Pine Island was the team winner in the Section 1A meet. The Panthers finished with 147 points. Caledonia/Spring Grove was second (103) and St. Charles third (87).

