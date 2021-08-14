SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Hurt signs two-way deal with Rockets

Former Rochester John Marshall and Duke University basketball star Matthew Hurt signed a two-way contract with the Houston Rockets on Friday.

Matthew Hurt elevates over Illinois big men Kofi Cockburn (#21) and Giorgi Bezhanishvili (#15). The former John Marshall star was an all-ACC player this past season as a sophomore. (Photo courtesy Duke Athletics)
By Post Bulletin staff reports
August 14, 2021 01:33 PM
Matthew Hurt signed a two-way contract with the Houston Rockets on Friday, assuring the former Rochester John Marshall and Duke University basketball star of a place with the Rockets either with their NBA or G-League team this season.

Hurt was an undrafted free agent who the Rockets signed after the 6-foot-9 sharpshooter went unchosen in July’s NBA Draft. He has been playing with the Rockets’ summer league team this month. In three games, he’s shot extremely well but has not received much playing time. Hurt is averaging 3.7 points per game while shooting 60% on 3-pointers and 57% overall. He’s also averaged 2.7 rebounds per game.

Hurt turned in an impressive sophomore season at Duke before opting to turn professional. He averaged 18.3 points and 6.2 rebounds, shooting 52.6% from the field overall and 42.1% on 3-pointers.

Hurt was the second leading scorer in the prestigious ACC and was named the league’s Most Improved Player.

