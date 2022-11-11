Hutchinson runs past Stewartville in Class AAAA state quarterfinals

LAKEVILLE — It’s never been a secret to how the Hutchinson football team is going to try and beat you.

For 30-plus years, 'Hutch' has been beating teams into submission with a physical, run-first style offense, winning six state titles — including last year's — along the way.

Stewartville was its latest victim on Thursday night.

The defending Class 4A state champions flexed their muscle, gaining 460 yards rushing to sprint past Stewartville 60-22 in a MSHSL Class 4A state football quarterfinal on Saturday at Lakeville South High School.

Stewartville's season ends with a 10-1 record, while Hutchinson (10-1) advances to the Class 4A state semifinals on Friday, Nov. 18 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

It's a tough way for the Tigers great season to come to an end.

"You either hang with them, or you get what just happened," Stewartville coach Garrett Mueller said. "It was tough sledding for us out there. We hung early and the defense played tough, but just kind of wore down as the game went on. ... But Hutchinson is an outstanding football team. That's the No. 1 team in the state right there that we just lost too, so we hold our heads up real high for the season that we had."

Members of the Stewartville football team react after allowing Hutchinson a second half touchdown during the Class 4A state quarterfinal on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2022 at Lakeville South High School. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin

Entering Thursday, No. 1 ranked Stewartville had allowed just 55 total points on the season.

But it ran into a buzz saw that is the Hutchinson rushing attack — one that entered averaging over 360 per game for the second-ranked Tigers.

Hutchinson beat that number by 100 yards, rushing for 460 yards on 43 carries. Its offensive line dominated the line of scrimmage and the two powerful backs of Levi Teetzel and AJ Ladwig took advantage, breaking tackles frequently throughout the night.

It wasn't something the powerful Stewartville defense was used to.

"Teetzel just runs so hard," Stewartville lineman Peyton Bryne said. "He comes through that hole and like the other teams that we face in our district, they were a little scared of us, they would slow down a bit, slow up, but (Teetzel) would just run right through. He wouldn't stop moving his feet. You would hit him and he would just keep moving."

But it was Ladwig that Stewartville simply did not have an answer to.

ADVERTISEMENT

He finished with 290 yards rushing with touchdown runs of 50, 2, 2 and 74 yards on just 21 carries.

Ladwig’s first 2-yard rushing TD made it 22-7 midway through the second quarter and it appeared Hutchinson was in cruise control.

Yet, Stewartville would refuse to go away quietly, answering right away on the ensuing kickoff. That’s when Carter Miller fielded it at the 25-yard line, weaved his through before finding a seam down the Hutchfield sideline and turning on the jets for a 75-yard kickoff return.

After a Stewartville stop on defense, the offense got the ball back and drove down to the Hutchinson 13. But Stewartville was stopped on third down and the 30-yard field goal was no good as Hutch went into the half up 22-14.

Stewartville opened up the second half with the ball but was stopped on a fourth-and-4 around midfield. Eight plays later, Teetzel punched it in from 2-yards out to push the lead back up to two scores at 30-14.

Hutch would score on its next possession to make it 36-14.

Stewartville made one last push when Parker Wangen made a great catch in the corner of the end zone for a 15-yard touchdown pass.

But overall, the offense just had a hard time getting things going against the stout Hutchinson defense.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They are very physical up front,” Mueller said. “We struggled getting Owen (Sikkink) going, but we were able to find some holes in the second half, make some adjustments. We just couldn’t put enough drives together in the second half.”

Stewartville finished with 209 yards of total offense with Sikkink accounting for most of that. The senior running back was impressive, finishing with 152 yards from scrimmage (97 receiving, 55 rushing).

“He’s the most dynamic player I have ever coached,” Mueller said. “He makes it a lot of fun as an offensive coach.”

Quarterback Helder also threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Colton Parker in the first quarter that gave Stewartville it's only lead at 7-6 late in the first quarter.

Overall, the Hutchinson rush game was just too hard to match. But it doesn’t take away anything from the legacy left behind by this group.

“This group, a huge legacy,” Mueller said. “Back-to-back district championships, our first state appearance in seven years. Just a great senior class that laid a ton of groundwork for the future. We got plenty of guys coming back, so we are hoping to keep this thing rolling as long as possible.”

Hutchinson 60, Stewartville 22

Stewartville 7-7-0-8—22

Hutchinson 7-16-14-24—60

First quarter

H — Charles Renner 50 pass from Logan Butler (run failed), 7:26

S — Colton Parker 3 pass from Ayden Helder (Parker Wangen kick), 1:27

Second quarter

H — AJ Ladwig 50 run (pass converted), 11:50

H — Ladwig 2 run (Levi Teetzel run), 8:52

S — Carter Miller 75 kick return (Wangen kick), 8:40

Third quarter

H — Teetzel 2 run (Teetzel run), 7:07

H — Ladwig 2 run (pass failed), 3:06

S — Wangen 15 pass from Helder (Miller pass from Helder), 0:46

Fourth quarter

H — Carter Verhasselt 3 run (Teetzel run), 9:00

H — Verhasselt 48 run (run failed), 5:23

H — Ladwig 74 run (Verhasselt run), 2:36

H — Safety

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: S — Owen Sikkink 18-55, Ayden Helder 7-(minus) 22, Tegan Malone 1-3; H — Levi Teetzel 16-92, AJ Ladwig 21-290, Charles Renner 1-16, Carter Verhasselt 5-72.

PASSING: S — Helder 14-22-1-176; H — Butler 3-5-0-91.

RECEIVING: S — Parker Wangen 3-33, Sikkink 7-97, Colton Parker 1-3, Henry Tschetter 1-6, Carter Miller 3-48; H — Renner 1-50, Kyle Schumann 1-36, Ladwig 1-5.