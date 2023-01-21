HVL-TRC Showdown boys basketball wrap: Cannon Falls opens event with win over La Crescent-Hokah

This article will be updated later tonight with other results of the HVL-TRC Showdown.

ROCHESTER — Cannon Falls opened the HVL-TRC Showdown on Saturday by posting a 57-50 victory over La Crescent-Hokah in the first of five boys basketball games at Mayo Civic Center.

La Crescent-Hokah entered the event having won seven straight games.

The Bombers had nice balance with three players in double figures. Aiden Johnson led the way with 17 points, Dylan Banks had 15 points and Tyler Johnston chipped in with 14.

Owen Bentzen led the Lancers with 16 points and Noah Bjerke-Wieser added 11. The Bombers were able to hold Carter Todd to seven points.

The victory moves Cannon Falls to 7-7 and snaps the Bombers' two-game losing streak. The Lancers fall to 10-3.

Cannon Falls 57, La Crescent-Hokah 50

CANNON FALLS (57)

Dylan Banks 15 P; Aiden Johnson 17 P, 1 3-PT; Tyler Johnston 14 P, 2 3-PT; Jack Freeberg 3 P; Jadan Winchell 6 P; Talan Duden 2 P.

LA CRESCENT-HOKAH (50)

Berkley Misna 3 P, 1 3-PT; Elias McCool 3 P, 1 3-PT; Brady Grupa 2 P; Noah Bjerke-Wieser 11 P, 1 3-PT; Gunnar Esser 6 P, 2 3-PT; Owen Bentzen 16 P; Carter Todd 7 P; Ryan Nutter 2 P.

Halftime: CF 23, LAC 20.

Free throws: CF 12-18, LAC 7-13.

Three-point goals: CF 3, LAC 5.