HVL-TRC Showdown girls basketball wrap: Kasson-Mantorville rides defense past Dover-Eyota

ROCHESTER — Kasson-Mantorville rode balanced scoring and defense as it pushed past Dover-Eyota in the opening game of the HVL-TRC Showdown at Mayo Civic Arena on Saturday morning.

Kaylee Narveson had 10 points and seven rebounds, Ella Babcock had 10 points and six others scored. Mackenzie Tozier finished with eight points and seven boards.

Miranda Palmby had a strong game for D-E, with 10 points and 17 rebounds.

K-M is 9-6 overall, D-E 8-8.

Kasson-Mantorville 49, Dover-Eyota 45

DOVER-EYOTA (45)

Emirson Brehmer 5 P; Izzy Aeschlimann 7 P, 1 3-PT; Isabel Duellman 6 P; Nora Pristash 9 P, 8 R; Morgan Boettcher 4 P; Miranda Palmby 10 P, 17 R; Madi Mullikin 4 P.

KASSON-MANTORVILLE (49)

Sydney Shubert 2 P; Makenzie Carrier 6 P, 2 3-PT; Rebekah Burch 4 P; Kaylee Narveson 10 P, 7 R; Keigan Cummings 5 P; Mackenzie Tozier 8 P, 7 R, 2 3-PT; Ella Babcock 10 P, 2 3-PT; Ella Stoskopf 4 P, 6 R.

Halftime: KM 30, DE 22.

Free throws: DE 10-15, KM 5-12.

Three-point goals: DE 1, KM 6.

Byron 63, Winona Cotter 40

Byron looks to have rediscovered the excellent basketball it was playing early in the season.

This time it came in a 63-40 win over formidable Winona Cotter. After having a stretch where it lost four straight games and five of six, the Bears have now won three of their last four.

Saturday’s win over Cotter was impressive. The 10-7 Bears used their ample athleticism to hold the Ramblers to just 10 first-half points as they built a 33-point intermission lead.

Kendra Harvey led the way offensively for Byron, scoring 24 points and burying four 3-pointers.

Clarissa Sauer and Lucy Fitch each had seven points for Cotter (9-4). Cotter had won eight of its last nine games.

Byron 63, Winona Cotter 40

WINONA COTTER (40)

Kada Threinen 2 P; Abby Williams 1 P; Clarissa Sauer 7 P, 1 3-PT; Lucy Fitch 7 P; Madison Hazelton 6 P, 1 3-PT; Ava Killian 5 P; Allyssa Williams 8 P, 1 3-PT; Elanna Kohner 1 P.

BYRON (63)

Aubrey Akervik 7 P; Finnley Klunder 6 P; Paige Halder 2 P; Lexi Nelson 6 P; Makana Schroeder 2 P; Leah Strain 2 P; Jaiden Simon 6 P; Gabby Cornejo 2 P; Addison Johnson 2 P; Emma Stork 6 P, 2 3-PT; Kendra Harvey 24 P, 4 3-PT.

Halftime: BYR 43, WC 10.

Free throws: WC 11-17, BYR 10-11.

Three-point goals: WC 3, BYR 6.

Lewiston-Altura 45, Pine Island 38

It wasn’t a pretty contest, but Lewiston-Altura came out on the winning end of it, beating Pine Island 45-38.

The Cardinls (4-10) led 24-17 at halftime.

Junior guard Natalie Lubinski scored 17 points for L-A. Kylie Vertein had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Pine Island (0-16) was paced by Jade Severson’s 14 points and 17 rebounds.

L-A outscored Pine Island 17-2 from the free-throw line.

Lewiston-Altura 45, Pine Island 38

PINE ISLAND (38)

Madalyn Schutte 7 R; Zoe Njus 6 P, 9 R, 2 3-PT; Caitlyn Lerum 3 P, 1 3-PT; Paxyn Rendahl 7 P, 3 R, 1 3-PT; Jennah Brandt 4 R; Lyndee Northrop 2 P, 7 R; Bethany Dick 1 R; Meta Schutte 6 P, 6 R; Jade Severson 14 P, 17 R.

LEWISTON-ALTURA (45)

Natalie Lubinski 17 P, 2 R; Joelle Hammann 1 R; Halle McElmury 3 P, 2 R, 1 3-PT; Tiegan Prigge 7 P, 3 R, 1 3-PT; Georgia Mundt 4 P, 2 R; Kylie Verthein 12 P, 11 R; Elliana Nelson 2 P, 3 R.

Halftime: LA 24, PI 17.

Free throws: PI 2-4, LA 17-28.

Three-point goals: PI 4, LA 2.