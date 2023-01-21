STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Saturday, January 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

HVL-TRC Showdown girls basketball wrap: Kasson-Mantorville rides defense past Dover-Eyota

Kasson-Mantorville got the HVL-TRC Showdown girls basketball tournament going with a 49-45 win over Dover-Eyota.

120921-LOURDES-KASSON-MANTORVILLE-BASKETBALL-0423.jpg
Kasson-Mantorville's Kaylee Narveson battles for a rebound during a girls basketball game Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at Lourdes High School in Rochester. On Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, Narveson led the KoMets past Dover-Eyota in a game at Mayo Civic Arena.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
January 21, 2023 01:31 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Kasson-Mantorville rode balanced scoring and defense as it pushed past Dover-Eyota in the opening game of the HVL-TRC Showdown at Mayo Civic Arena on Saturday morning.

Kaylee Narveson had 10 points and seven rebounds, Ella Babcock had 10 points and six others scored. Mackenzie Tozier finished with eight points and seven boards.

Miranda Palmby had a strong game for D-E, with 10 points and 17 rebounds.

Also Read
Alex Lee of Kenyon-Wanamingo.jpg
Prep
Winning is fun, and the Kenyon-Wanamingo boys basketball team knows all about it
It wasn't too long ago that Kenyon-Wanamingo won fewer than 10 games in a six-season span in boys basketball. But the Knights are now in the midst of a second straight strong season.
January 21, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Goodhue, Kasson-Mantorville girls basketball
Prep
Goodhue's Miller has sisters to thank for helping turn her into a star
Goodhue senior forward Tori Miller was inspired by her older sisters in developing her passion and skill in basketball. Now she is a standout for the No. 7-ranked Wildcats.
January 20, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Lou Branca Coach Photo 2.jpg
Prep
Lou Branca remembered with honor and respect as John Marshall coach, teacher
Lou Branca was a Hall of Fame baseball coach at Rochester John Marshall High School. His family and former athletes remember him as a kind man who treated everyone fairly.
January 20, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff

K-M is 9-6 overall, D-E 8-8.

Kasson-Mantorville 49, Dover-Eyota 45
DOVER-EYOTA (45)
Emirson Brehmer 5 P; Izzy Aeschlimann 7 P, 1 3-PT; Isabel Duellman 6 P; Nora Pristash 9 P, 8 R; Morgan Boettcher 4 P; Miranda Palmby 10 P, 17 R; Madi Mullikin 4 P.
KASSON-MANTORVILLE (49)
Sydney Shubert 2 P; Makenzie Carrier 6 P, 2 3-PT; Rebekah Burch 4 P; Kaylee Narveson 10 P, 7 R; Keigan Cummings 5 P; Mackenzie Tozier 8 P, 7 R, 2 3-PT; Ella Babcock 10 P, 2 3-PT; Ella Stoskopf 4 P, 6 R.
Halftime: KM 30, DE 22.
Free throws: DE 10-15, KM 5-12.
Three-point goals: DE 1, KM 6.

ADVERTISEMENT

Byron 63, Winona Cotter 40

Byron looks to have rediscovered the excellent basketball it was playing early in the season.

This time it came in a 63-40 win over formidable Winona Cotter. After having a stretch where it lost four straight games and five of six, the Bears have now won three of their last four.

Saturday’s win over Cotter was impressive. The 10-7 Bears used their ample athleticism to hold the Ramblers to just 10 first-half points as they built a 33-point intermission lead.

Kendra Harvey led the way offensively for Byron, scoring 24 points and burying four 3-pointers.

Clarissa Sauer and Lucy Fitch each had seven points for Cotter (9-4). Cotter had won eight of its last nine games.

Byron 63, Winona Cotter 40
WINONA COTTER (40)
Kada Threinen 2 P; Abby Williams 1 P; Clarissa Sauer 7 P, 1 3-PT; Lucy Fitch 7 P; Madison Hazelton 6 P, 1 3-PT; Ava Killian 5 P; Allyssa Williams 8 P, 1 3-PT; Elanna Kohner 1 P.
BYRON (63)
Aubrey Akervik 7 P; Finnley Klunder 6 P; Paige Halder 2 P; Lexi Nelson 6 P; Makana Schroeder 2 P; Leah Strain 2 P; Jaiden Simon 6 P; Gabby Cornejo 2 P; Addison Johnson 2 P; Emma Stork 6 P, 2 3-PT; Kendra Harvey 24 P, 4 3-PT.
Halftime: BYR 43, WC 10.
Free throws: WC 11-17, BYR 10-11.
Three-point goals: WC 3, BYR 6.

Lewiston-Altura 45, Pine Island 38

It wasn’t a pretty contest, but Lewiston-Altura came out on the winning end of it, beating Pine Island 45-38.

The Cardinls (4-10) led 24-17 at halftime.

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior guard Natalie Lubinski scored 17 points for L-A. Kylie Vertein had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Pine Island (0-16) was paced by Jade Severson’s 14 points and 17 rebounds.

L-A outscored Pine Island 17-2 from the free-throw line.

Lewiston-Altura 45, Pine Island 38
PINE ISLAND (38)
Madalyn Schutte 7 R; Zoe Njus 6 P, 9 R, 2 3-PT; Caitlyn Lerum 3 P, 1 3-PT; Paxyn Rendahl 7 P, 3 R, 1 3-PT; Jennah Brandt 4 R; Lyndee Northrop 2 P, 7 R; Bethany Dick 1 R; Meta Schutte 6 P, 6 R; Jade Severson 14 P, 17 R.
LEWISTON-ALTURA (45)
Natalie Lubinski 17 P, 2 R; Joelle Hammann 1 R; Halle McElmury 3 P, 2 R, 1 3-PT; Tiegan Prigge 7 P, 3 R, 1 3-PT; Georgia Mundt 4 P, 2 R; Kylie Verthein 12 P, 11 R; Elliana Nelson 2 P, 3 R.
Halftime: LA 24, PI 17.
Free throws: PI 2-4, LA 17-28.
Three-point goals: PI 4, LA 2.

Related Topics: GIRLS BASKETBALLKASSON-MANTORVILLEDOVER-EYOTA
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
Pat has been a Post Bulletin sports reporter since 1994. He covers Rochester John Marshall football, as well as a variety of other southeastern Minnesota football teams. Among my other southeastern Minnesota high school beats are girls basketball, boys and girls tennis, boys and girls track and field, high school and American Legion baseball, volleyball, University of Minnesota sports (on occasion) and the Timberwolves (on occasion). Readers can reach Pat at 507-285-7723 or pruff@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Hockey graphic
Prep
Boys hockey results for Friday, Jan. 20, 2023: Gibson, Panthers extend winning streak
A scoreboard of Friday's southeastern Minnesota boys hockey games.
January 20, 2023 10:55 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Girls basketball results for Friday, Jan. 23, 2023
A scoreboard of girls basketball games.
January 20, 2023 09:14 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Wrestling results graphic
Prep
Wrestling results for Friday, Jan. 20, 2023
A scoreboard of wrestling results.
January 20, 2023 09:05 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school scores for Friday, Jan. 20, 2023
Scores of area high school games.
January 20, 2023 08:59 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports