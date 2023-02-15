'I want to make him proud': John Marshall speedster Keondre Bryant dedicates college commitment to late father

ROCHESTER — Keondre Bryant is all but certain what his father’s reaction would have been to his announcement on Saturday.

Bryant, a Rochester John Marshall senior, let it be known on Twitter that he had officially committed to Minnesota State University, Mankato, for football and track and field.

Bryant’s father, Johnnie Bryant, died five years ago at the age of 48. The former University of Minnesota Duluth track-and-field sprinter had cancer and a heart ailment

“I think my dad would have been proud of me,” Keondre said. “He had taught me a lot as a dad and a coach. It was hard after he passed, but before he died he said he was always going to be watching over me. That stuck with me. I want to make him proud. I use all of that pain (from his death) and other things to fuel my energy.”

Bryant has enough fuel to rank as one of the top sprinters in the state. He recently ran a 6.96 60-meter dash at a meet — the USATF Minnesota Indoor Track and Field Meet — at Bethel University.

“I’ve not seen another (Minnesota) high school sprinter do that (fast of a time) this winter,” said Kyle Riggott, JM’s first-year head football coach this past season and one who will direct the JM track-and-field sprinters this spring. “Speed is a separator with Keondre. He gets to his top speed in a hurry. (Minnesota State, Mankato) has one of the top-10 track-and-field men’s and women’s programs in the country. But I think Keondre could step onto their team right now and be a contributor.”

John Marshall's Keondre Bryant (4) carries the ball during a football game against Mankato West on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at John Marshall High School in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo

Bryant is eager for that opportunity, though he is going to have to wait a year for it to happen. What he isn’t going to have to wait long for is the JM track-and-field season, which starts in about a month.

He and fellow senior star Michael Nicometo might be the best 1-2 sprinter combination in the state. Nicometo finished third at state a year ago in the 200. Bryant didn’t make it there after having to bow out of the Section 1AA meet due to a hamstring injury that still wasn’t fully healed, but his times early in the season suggested he would also have been a state participant had he stayed healthy.

Bryant is geared up for what next year holds for him in track and field and football. He was a member of one of the more struggling football teams in the state this past fall, it held back by such a young roster.

Still, that did nothing to diminish his drive in the sport. Bryant was used at a variety of positions by Riggott, including defensive back, wide receiver, running back and kick returner. Bryant said the Minnesota State, Mankato coaches haven’t determined yet where they’ll play him next year.

But one thing is for sure — they love his speed.

“I think I like receiver best; I like having the ball in my hands,” Bryant said. “But I’m willing to play defensive back, too. I feel like my best football days are ahead of me. Last season was tough, but I still have a lot more to show people.”

Riggott, who also played football at Minnesota State, Mankato after graduating from Rochester Century, says the Mavericks are getting a special kid and player in Bryant. And Bryant is headed to a special Division II football program, the Mavericks having made numerous trips to the playoffs the last 10 years.

“Keondre is one of the most mentally tough individuals you’ll meet,” Riggott said. “He has an ability to navigate stress, is extremely resilient and a really hard worker. He’s got the complete body of work as far as a student-athlete goes.”