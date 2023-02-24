'I was very close to dying': Dover-Eyota's Aidan Gasper thankful to be back with teammates after broken neck

ROCHESTER — The headlock.

A move synonymous with the sport of wrestling and one that has been a pinnacle for 13 years of Aidan Gasper's wrestling career.

But on this fateful Saturday, Feb. 4, a move the Dover-Eyota junior had grown so accustomed to, nearly changed his life forever.

That day Gasper was wrestling at 195 at a tournament in Janesville and was in pursuit of a takedown to make up some points. He went with his signature move. Yet, as he was lifting his opponent up, his arm got caught behind him. Soon as the two wrestlers were heading to the ground, Gasper had no way to stop his fall. His head smashed into the mat at full force, similar to a diver hitting the bottom of the pool.

Gasper still remembers the sound.

"I heard a crunch," Gasper said. "I tried to sit up and something wasn't right."

His hands went numb.

Worse yet, there was no athletic trainer on sight, so coach Brian Lehnertz — a volunteer Dover-Eyota firefighter who thankfully had some basic training — quickly made his way out there. As did an ER nurse that was in the crowd that day. They both noticed that Gasper could still move his arms, fingers and toes, so they tried to get him up and that's when once again, Lehnertz realized it was not simply a stinger. The paramedics needed to be called.

When they arrived, the EMT did basic tests on his neck and said he was fine. Baffingly, they had Gasper try to walk to the ambulance. He nearly fainted.

"I nearly passed out the pain was so bad," Gasper said. "It was very bad."

They strapped him back to the gurney and the ambulance took him to the hospital in Mankato where a quick CT scan quickly showed that Gasper had an unstable neck fracture. His C6 vertebrae had chipped off, coming very close to clipping important blood vessels. If that would have happened, there's a high chance Gasper is no longer with us.

"I was very close to dying, for sure," Gasper said. "It was very bad. Those blood vessels could have gotten hit and I would have died."

The next eight hours saw Gasper strapped onto a hard table as he waited for surgery. He couldn't move for fear of that broken piece of vetebrae would nick an artery.

He was eventually transferred to Rochester Mayo for the operation.

Gasper had four titanium screws and a metal plate installed that will eventually fuse together to make one solid vertebrae. Gasper said it's very similar to the neck injury former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning went through a few year's back.

But because Gasper's neck was so thick, the procedure took two hours longer and then they had to paralyze his vocal chords.

Gasper woke up and couldn't speak.

"It couldn't talk for the rest of the day and even now, as you can tell, I am still having trouble with it," Gasper said.

He had to have another procedure to fix his vocal chords. Yet, the liquid they inject for the operation, turns out Gasper is allergic to, causing him to break out in hives. But there is not much he or the doctors can do about it. Now he carries around an epipen with him at all times.

"It's been a heck of a month," he said with a laugh.

But every step of the way Gasper has had plenty of support from all across the wrestling community. It has simply taken his breath away and put a smile continually on his face during these difficult times.

"Anyone can tell you wrestling is the best sport, but I can tell you for sure that the people make it the best," Gasper said. "I got people from all over the country from freestyle, I do in the summer, from people I train with. Outside my room in the summer."

Dover-Eyota's Aidan Gasper watches during the Section 1A team wrestling tournament on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at the Mayo Civic Center. Alex VandenHouten

But the one that meant the most to Gasper was when Olympic gold medalist, former University of Minnesota national champion and now WWE performer Gable Steveson reached out.

Gasper had grown up with the Kennedy family of Kasson-Mantorville — Patrick won four state titles for K-M, while Joey is a junior. The Kennedys have all sorts of connections across the wrestling community and once Tammy Kennedy — Patrick and Joey's mother — heard Gasper was a big of Steveson, she reached out to him. He gave Steveson Gasper's number. Steveson texted him the next day.

After having vocal chords surgery, Steveson gave him a call. Gasper couldn't believe it.

"It was just so cool," Gasper said. "Because he's my hero, I look up to him. And to have him tell me to keep going and I got this, just talking with him was so cool."

The University of Minnesota wrestling team gave him a full care package with gear as well once they heard about the news. It's helped make things a little easier.

"He is getting pampered now," coach Brian Lehnertz said with a laugh. "No we are just happy to see him doing well now."

Gasper is expected to make a full recovery, but for now he is taking things one day at a time. He hopes his vocal chords are back to normal in a few weeks and the eventualy goal is to return to football in the fall and wrestle again.

However, that is obviously not guaranteed at this time. Either way he's still going to be involved and he's still going to be wearing that now patented smile of his.

"It's going to heal how it's going to heal," Gasper said. "At the end of the day, if I have to be the best manager in the state for my team, than that's what I'll do."