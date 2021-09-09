Impressive Spartans are ready for more as they hit the road to face Northfield

MAYO at NORTHFIELD

When: 2 p.m. Saturday.

Records: Mayo 1-0 Big Southeast District, 1-0 overall; Northfield 1-0, 1-0.

Last meeting: Mayo beat Northfield 48-15 on Aug. 30, 2019.

Last game: Mayo beat Owatonna 58-31. Northfield beat Austin 21-20.

Mayo notes: The Spartans had been hungry to beat annual Section One and state power Owatonna. They’d just missed doing that twice last year. There was no missing on Friday, as the Spartans’ speed and explosiveness was way too much for the Huskies, who gave up a bunch of big plays. Mayo’s best weapon was 6-foot-1, 185-pound senior running back/linebacker Noah Smith. The speedster finished with five touchdowns, including runs of 54 and 51 yards. He also had a 34-yard interception return for a TD. Mayo, which also has an excellent quarterback in Bennett Ellsworth and a fleet of fine receivers, ran the ball 38 times for 286 yards. Mayo held Owatonna to just 13 yards rushing, though it did give up 314 passing yards. Mayo will be a vast favorite to beat Northfield, which struggled to beat Austin on Friday and does not match up with the Spartans’ speed.

Northfield notes: The Raiders have hit lean years recently and have a new head coach, former assistant Brent Yule. He replaces 32-year man and Northfield icon Bubba Sullivan. Yule got his career off to a winning start on Friday, his team squeezing past Austin in a back-and-forth game. The Raiders have a speedy running back in Brayden Brakke, who scored the game-winning touchdown against Austin. Northfield also has decent size up front. Quarterback Soren Richardson threw for 130 yards against Austin and the Raiders managed 202 yards on the ground. Their defense allowed Austin running back Joseph Walker 163 yards rushing.

Mayo coach Donny Holcomb says: “I am excited about the potential our team has. After (beating Owatonna), they have a mindset that they all want to get back at it and that they’re not satisfied. . .We have never beaten Northfield in Northfield since I’ve been here. Northfield runs an offense that has a lot of misdirection, plus they have a good No. 1 running back and they have size on both their offensive and defensive lines.”

— Pat Ruff, Post Bulletin