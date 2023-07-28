In a few short months, Alec Sadowy transforms from newcomer to leader for Rochester Redhawks

ROCHESTER — As the baseball season shifted from spring into summer, Alec Sadowy quickly saw his role shift from newcomer to team leader.

As a junior at Mayo High School this spring, Sadowy was a starter for the Spartans' varsity for the first time. He slowly grew into his role over the course of the season and he helped the Spartans win a Big Nine Conference title and finish as the runner-up in Section 1AAAA.

“I put a lot of hard work in, in the offseason and put a lot of work into my hitting and fielding,” he said.

This summer Sadowy has played American Legion baseball for the Rochester Redhawks, a team comprising players from Mayo. Toward the end of the spring season, Sadowy started to become more comfortable with the Spartans. That progression has been even more noticeable during the American Legion season.

“The thing I really like about Alec is the maturity and the on-the-field leadership role he’s really shown this summer,” Mayo and Redhawks coach Tom Senne said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sadowy has been a key contributor to the Redhawks, who won a Division I SubState 1 championship and are currently hosting and playing in the Division I American Legion State Tournament. They beat Bemidji and Minneapolis on Thursday, and faced Eden Prairie on Friday at Dale Massey Field, at Mayo High School. The Redhawks and Eden Prairie advanced to this weekend's final-eight bracket play.

Sadowy has been a versatile anchor in the infield for the Redhawks this summer and has helped mentor some of the younger infielders.

“I try to do infield work with them as much as I can before the game,” he said. “Tell them they made a good play when they make a good play, tell them to shake it off when they make an error.”

Alec Sadowy batted a modest .233 for Mayo this spring during his first varsity baseball season. He is now hitting .303 for Rochester Redhawks and is also 4-0 as a pitcher while helping the Redhawks earn a berth in the Division I American Legion State Tournament. Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

Sadowy, who is 6-foot-2, 175 pounds, says his own game has also improved greatly since this spring.

“My hitting’s definitely stepping up,” he said. “Varsity is a big step for hitting. The pitchers are really good and it’s hard to get a lot of hits. But Legion, I feel I’m really seeing the ball well and hitting it well.”

The left-handed hitter batted a modest .233 for Mayo with seven RBIs and a .610 OPS. This summer he is batting .303, has a .799 OPS with 10 doubles, 11 RBIs and 21 runs scored. He excelled on the mound as Mayo’s closer, going 1-0 with five saves, a 0.95 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 14 ⅔ innings.

Another of Sadowy's strengths is his versatility; he played every position for the Spartans. He has continued that trend with the Redhawks, as the ultimate utility player. When he’s not on the mound, he has played every infield position and some in the outfield. He has primarily played at third, second and shortstop; Senne said third base is probably his best position.

“He’ll play anywhere you ask, he’s happy to be out there,” Senne said. “He works really hard and has really taken to the coaching.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sadowy said he tries to get infield reps at each position during practice and prior to games. He also tries to get in some work in the outfield. He said he prefers to play the infield because it keeps him more focused.

After pitching in eight games in relief for Mayo, Sadowy has become a starting pitcher for the Redhawks. The right-hander is 4-0 with one save and a 1.49 ERA in 33 innings with 42 strikeouts and 19 walks.

“Taking on a starting role is definitely a new thing for me,” Sadowy said. “It makes me become more of a pitcher and not a thrower.”

Sadowy has been the Redhawks' No. 2 starting pitcher. He throws a couple of types of fastballs and a curveball. His fastball has topped out at 84 miles per hour. He said his main goal on the mound is just to win, but he admits he has been a bit surprised by his success.

“He’s a competitor, he’s been one of our best pitchers, too,” Senne said. “Him and (Kasey) Carlson have been very impressive. You give them the ball and you kind of expect to win the game.”

Sadowy has been selected to the American Legion All-Star Series, primarily for his pitching. He was nominated for the event by Senne and will get to take part in a three-game series beginning Aug. 4.

“It shows he has a lot of trust in me and I appreciate the gesture,” Sadowy said. “I’m looking forward to it.”