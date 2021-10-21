In a wild final 2 minutes, Century tops Winona

The first 46 minutes of the Century and Winona football game was pretty basic on Wednesday. But the final two minutes were complete madness.

Winona held a 14-7 lead going into those final two minutes before three touchdowns were scored as Century pulled out a wild 22-20 victory. But Century needed to make a big defensive play to seal the win.

“We’ll take the victory as dramatic as it was,” Century coach Jon Vik said.

"It was kind of wild," Century wide receiver Josh Berg said.

Century was seemingly down to its final chance when it faced a fourth-and-12 play from the Winona 21.

Matt Haun then launched a 21-yard touchdown pass to Berg, an emerging junior, to make the score 14-13.

“I just read their defense and they blitzed their linebackers so their main coverage was one-on-one,” Haun said. “I trusted Josh to go up and beat that guy and it ended up working out."

“I just ran a corner route and beat my man,” Berg said.

Winona was penalized on the play. With the yardage going on the conversion, Century decided to go for a 2-point conversion.

“Yeah, that was awesome having the coach put the ball in our hands to finish the game out,” Haun said. “That was great.”

“I had faith in our guys ‘Hey, you’re going to open up a big hole’ and that’s exactly what they did,” Vik said.

Cole Elbing rushed for 130 yards, including a 58-yard TD run in the third quarter. But he was hurt in the fourth quarter and Ahmante Davis filled in the rest of the way. It was Davis who zipped through the hole for the 2-point conversion to give Century a 15-14 lead.

When Nathan Miller recovered a fumble for Century two plays later, the Panthers appeared to have the win sealed. But Winona still had its timeouts so Century ran three plays with Haun running for a 9-yard TD on the third one to make the score 22-14 with 1:20 still to play.

The Winhawks were without their top running back Dominic Davis and quarterback Jacob Heftman due to injuries. As a result, they relied on Division I recruit Mason Langowski to carry the offense, and he did for the most part.

Langowski had scored on 70- and 31-yard yards as the QB earlier in the game. Right after Century took an 8-point lead, he took a swing pass from Aidan Falls and ran 46 yards to the Century 3.

“Yeah, he’s a good player,” Haun said.

On the next play, Langowski ran in for a touchdown with 59 seconds left and the Winhawks were suddenly just a 2-pointer away from tying the game.

With the game on the line, however, Century stopped Langowski on the 2-point conversion.

“We saw the same formation that they came out on the last play and we knew exactly what was coming,” Haun said. “We just stepped up there.”

“What a great defensive stand on the goal line,” Vik said. “The defensive line just did a great job and the linebackers fit the gaps and played sound football.”

Century scored all of its points in the second half as the offense picked up its pace. Elbing rushed for 94 of his yards in the second half.

“He (Cole) was running really, really well and I thought Ahmante came in and did a nice job at the end,” Vik said. Vik said Ebling suffered a "stinger" was was held out as a precaution.

And Haun, on a rainy night, completed 13 of 20 passes for 128 yards. Berg had three catches for 67 yards.

“I thought Matt did a nice job and our receivers did a nice job of holding onto a wet football,” Vik said.

Century closes the regular season with a 3-5 mark. Winona, a Class AAAA team, is also 3-5.

“This was really important to build momentum for the playoffs,” Berg said.

Century is locked in as the No. 4 seed in the six-team Section 1AAAAA tournament. The Panthers will host No. 5 John Marshall in the section quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

“That’s two wins (in a row), that’s great,” Haun said. “Going in we have JM again and I’m just excited to get to playoffs and get after it.”

Century 22, Winona 20

Winona 7-0-7-6 — 20

Century 0-0-7-15 — 22

First quarter

Win — Mason Langowski 70 (Thomas Modjeski kick), 5:17.

Third quarter

Cen — Cole Elbing 58 run (Charles Paul kick), 10:00.

Win — Langowski 31 (Modjeski kick), 8:40.

Fourth quarter

Cen — Josh Berg 21 pass from Matt Haun (Ahmante Davis run), 1:54.

Cen — Haun 9 run (Paul kick), 1:20.

Win — Langowski 3 run (run failed), 0:59.

TEAM STATISTICS

Winona Cent



First downs 8 — 13

Total net yards 199 — 307

Rushes-yards 38-153 — 38-179

Passing yards 46 — 128

Pass att.-comp.-int. 1-5-0 — 13-20-0

Fumbles-lost 5-1 — 2-1

Punts-Ave. 2-39.5 — 5-31.2

Penalties-yards 6-34 — 3-21

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

Winona — Mason Langowski 21-136, Peytn Hoff 10-36, Ronnie Lemon 3-7, Owen Graner 1-(-1), Aidan Falls 1-(-2), Team 1-(-8), Asher Wardwell 1-(-15). Century — Cole Ebling 14-130, Matt Haun 19-39, Ahmante Davis 4-13, Team 1-(-3).

Passing

Winona — Mason Langowski 0-4, 0 yards; Aiden Falls 1-1, 46 yards. Century — Matt Haun 13-20, 179 yards, 1 TD.

Receiving

Winona — Mason Langowski 1-46. Century — Eli Thompson 4-34, Josh Berg 3-67, Jacob Wills 3-11, Damian Gerads 3-13.

