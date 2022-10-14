Injury leaves Kingsland QB down, but not out of his senior football season

SPRING VALLEY — Kale Mensink was anticipating a big senior season for the Kingsland football team.

Then the two-way starter suffered an injury during the summer and it looked like all his hard work would go unrewarded.

The Knights have had a rough go of it in football for more than a decade. Their last winning season was 16 years ago in 2006, and since then they have had 11 seasons with zero or one win.

Mensink, who was a starting quarterback/safety as a junior in 2021, was trying to help change that culture along with Mason Kolling, the son of coach Matt Kolling.

“After last year, we weren’t where we wanted to be so as seniors we knew we had to step up and take the lead,” Mensink said. ”So me and Mason just stepped up and made sure everyone was in the weight room and always working hard and trying to build the program up one day at a time.”

The Knights were working hard in the offseason and anticipating a solid season this fall. Then Mensink suffered an injury at a prospect football camp at the University of Minnesota Duluth on June 13. At first he thought the injury was just a sprain. But after having an MRI, it was discovered he had torn ligaments in his foot.

Mensink’s injury was obviously disappointing on a personal level, but it also had a ripple effect on the entire Kingsland football program. Suddenly all that hard work appeared to be in question.

“It was pretty devastating,” Mensink said. “We had high hopes coming into the season and we were really trying to make the most of the entire year. So it was pretty upsetting I think for everyone involved and a big shock to the football team when we had to find a new quarterback.”

Concern for his season

The diagnosis for Mensink’s injury wasn’t good. Coach Matt Kolling looked into the injury and 27 weeks was the average return time. In some cases it took an entire year.

“In the case studies I read, 12 weeks was the very best anyone had done,” Kolling said.

Mensink had surgery on June 30 and a wire was inserted through his foot to keep all the bones in place.

When he first learned of the severity of the injury and the standard timeframe to return, Mensink was hoping to be healthy by the end of the basketball season. But after surgery, everything went very well for the 18-year-old and he was cleared to return in just more than 100 days.

Kingsland’s Kale Mensink on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Spring Valley. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

He admitted it was “surprising and awesome” that his foot healed so quickly. For the first three months he was in a cast and then in a walking boot as he tried to limit any weight on the foot. After that he began physical therapy.

“I did everything they told me to do,” Mensink said. “It’s just about listening, staying off your foot, staying in the cast and walking boots. But I guess I got lucky and God was watching over (me) and I was able to heal quicker than everyone else.”

Mensink only missed the first three games of the regular season. He has eased his way back into the lineup the past three games. In his third game back, he finally played the bulk of the game on offense, getting about two-thirds of the snaps.

'A super leader'

Coach Kolling said Mensink’s return has been a big boost to the Knights, who entered this week’s play with a 3-3 record.

“He’s just a super leader for us and a great all-around kid,” Kolling said. “So when I heard the news, you just feel so bad for those kids. He’d work so hard in the offseason and kind of took the lead to make sure everyone was in the weight room.”

When he was sidelined, Mensink was still a big part of the program and he said hanging out with his teammates had a positive impact on his quick recovery. He’s even more thrilled to be back on the playing field again.

“I’ve been looking forward to it since they told me I’d be able to make it back,” Mensink said. “It’s super exciting and I’m glad I get to work with all the guys again.”

Kolling was hoping for a 50-50 pass-run split for the Knights' offense this season. But with Mensink out, the Knights became almost exclusively a running team with freshman Kaaleem Reiland at quarterback.

“Now I expect to start passing a fair amount more once Kale gets his feet under him,” Kolling said.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound Mensink has aspirations of playing college football — most likely as a defensive back — but the injury has hurt his recruiting process.

“My recruitment has slowed down a little bit, but I’m still hoping to find a school that’s right for me and find somewhere that I can play football,” he said.

But first he wants to lead the Knights to a few more victories this season, which he hopes leads to more positive results in the near future.

“Just the atmosphere and culture that we’re building under coach Kolling, we’re building a great team and everyone’s making steps in the offseason,” Mensink said. “We’re getting stronger and faster on the field. We’re not the same Kingsland team that we’ve been in the past.”