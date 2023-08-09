Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Iowa driver Ward wins stacked field of IMCA Modifieds at Deer Creek Speedway's Harris Clash

Ward started ninth before moving up to win the 25-lap, 31-car feature Tuesday night.

By Staff reports
Today at 9:36 AM

SPRING VALLEY — Tim Ward kept his impressive 2023 campaign going Tuesday night.

The Harcourt, Iowa driver started ninth before surging to the front and taking the checkered flag to win the 25-lap, 31-car IMCA Modified feature at the 32nd annual Harris Clash Tuesday night at Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley.

It was Ward's 19th feature win in 60 starts this year as he held off of Brandon Beckendorf (Danube, Minn.), who outlasted Ward in their respective heat race. Austen Becerra (Carthage, Ill.), Cody Thompson (Sioux City, Iowa) and Eddie Belec (Arvada, Colo.) rounded out the top five.

After starting 23rd, Hayfield native Brandon Davis finished 12th to lead area drivers. Overall, there was 75 IMCA Modifieds that raced Tuesday night, providing 17 races of Modified action.

The other main feature saw 24 sport mods compete, before witnessing Cam Reimers take home the $2,500 first place prize.

The Kelley, Iowa native led from start to finish after starting on the poll after winning his heat. Fellow Iowa natives Matthew Looft (Swea City), Logan Anderson (Eddyville), Joe Docekal (Dysart) and Colby Fett (Algona) rounded out the top five.

Weekly racing action with the five normal classes returns to Deer Creek Saturday with the popular Veteran's Night. Military veterans and their guests receive free admission courtesy with the goal of raising money for the Disabled American Veterans Mayo Southeast Chapter 28.

Link to full results

By Staff reports
