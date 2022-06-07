It has all come full circle for Mike Schumacher and Steve Gosse in last season coaching together at W-K

The first season Steve Gosse joined Mike Schumacher as an assistant coach for the Wabasha-Kellogg softball team in 2003, the Falcons made the state tournament.

With the two calling it a career at the end of the season, they both talked about how great it would be if they could both end their time coaching together at the state tournament.

On Thursday, that vision became a reality.

In truly one of the most back-and-forth games to be played this season, the Falcons trailed by eight runs after two innings before scoring 19 of the game’s next 20 runs to beat Faribault Bethlehem Academy 21-11 in six innings in the Section 1A championship game last Thursday at Todd Park in Austin. That wild win sends W-K to its second consecutive Class A state tournament.

“So we got our bookends,” said Schumacher, who is in his 42nd and final year of coaching. “First year with Steve and last year with Steve. Now we’re going to end the season in North Mankato.”

“We talked about this and the girls went out and did it, it’s just awesome,” Gosse said. “He’s a great coach. A great mentor. A great guy. That’s why they play for him.”

But there were points during the season whe both Schumacher and Gosse didn’t necessarily think another trip to the state tournament was in the cards for the Falcons.

“At the end of last year, I wouldn’t have dreamed that we would have had this kind of shot,” Schumacher said.

Injuries in the middle of the season made an already tough Three Rivers Conference slate even tougher. The Falcons lost six in a row at one point and entered the postseason with an 8-12 record and 10 losses in their previous 12 games.

But much like the Section 1A championship game, the Falcons never lost faith and relied on the leadership of Ella Lineweaver and Jacqueline Avilez, as well as some great play from Sophie Graner to make a postseason run that saw them outscore opponents 74-21 in five games. They scored in double digits in four of the five games, guaranteeing one last state tournament appearance for Schumacher and Gosse in the process.

"We really wanted to do this for him," Graner said. "And for Steve, who is in his last year, too. So it's just awesome we could do it two years in a row for them."

“I will never forget this one,” Gosse said on Thursday.

The Falcons have an uphill battle, playing No. 2 seeded and Section 7A champion Moose Lake/Willow River (24-4) at 1 p.m. Thursday at Caswell Park in the state quarterfinals. But that has been a theme they have handled all season.

“No doubt it will be tough,” Schumacher said. “But we wouldn’t want it any other way.”