It took some prodding, but Century sprinter Omoijuanfo has found stardom

ROCHESTER — Favor Omoijuanfo wasn’t always so into this.

In fact, she spent her first 3 1/2 track-and-field seasons at Century drifting into and out of Panthers practices. Come late, leave early. That was her routine.

“In my younger years, I just did track for fun,” Omoijuanfo said. “I didn’t realize my potential.”

It was the kind of nonchalance that all but produces allergic reactions from passionate Panthers coach Kris Allen. Allen is especially bothered when ho-hum attitudes are shown by athletes with star potential. In Omoijuanfo, Allen was sure she had one of those.

But there is a nice ending to this story. Two-thirds into her sophomore season, Omoijuanfo did an about-face.

“She asked me, ‘What is going to take for me to be good (at track)?’ ” Allen recalled.

Finally, there it was — desire.

The coach didn’t hesitate in telling Omoijuanfo what was required — hard work, dedication. In total, about twice as much effort as she’d ever shown before.

Omoijuanfo didn’t hesitate — finally — in taking her up on it.

Mayo's Claire Siems, left, John Marshall's Alana Acker, Century's Favor Omoijuanfo and Century's Megan Lund compete in the 100-meter dash during the Rochester All-City Invitationl Track Meet on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

“It took me maturing and realizing I could go places with track,” Omoijuanfo said.

Ever since, Allen has been presented with a different Favor Omoijuanfo. From a frustrating, underachieving athlete to one of the best and favorite ones that Allen has ever coached.

“Just, wow,” said Allen, who watched her prized senior dominate the Rochester All-City Meet on Friday at Mayo, winning the 100 in a personal-best time of 12.69, the 200 in a personal-best 26.43, and running the lead leg on Century's winning and deluxe 4x100 relay team (49.77) .

“It’s like she’s a different person now," Allen said. "It’s like a light switch was thrown on and she realized what she had to do. It was like she said, ‘Hey, this can really happen for me. I can control this. I can control how much effort I put in. It’s not somebody making decisions for me, it is me making decisions for myself.’ ”

Allen says she has always made it clear with her athletes that strong effort coincides with strong results.

Omoijuanfo is a poster girl for that correlation. Her best individual event is the 100. The senior has gone from running around a 13.4 100 midway through her sophomore year to Friday's 12.69.

Her very best event is the 4x100 relay. It’s there that for the last two seasons she’s run the crucial lead leg on that team, one which has achieved like none other for Allen.

Early last June, the combination of Omoijuanfo, Madison Habberstad, Sarrah Lindner and Megan Lund finished as 4x100 relay state Class AAA champions, in 47.70. Later that summer, they participated in the Nike Outdoors Nationals in Eugene, Ore., and landed fourth, barely off their state winning time.

This season, with Clara Gerhard having replaced the graduated Lindner, they looked poised for another state title. On April 28, that foursome won the 4x100 in the prestigious Hamline Elite Meet, a gathering of the top track-and-field athletes in the state.

Century's Favor Omoijuanfo starts off the first leg of the 4x100 meter relay during the Rochester All-City Invitational Track Meet on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

On Friday at Mayo, Omoijuanfo, Habberstad, Gerhard and Lund easily won the 4x100.

It took a number of years, but Omoijuanfo has now completely fallen for track and field and being a member of this Century team. And her coaches and teammates have completely fallen for her.

Century star junior sprinter Lund says that in Omoijuanfo, they have someone special.

“As a teammate, she is always supporting us and cheering us on,” Lund said. “That’s what makes a great teammate. And she always seems like she wants to be there. Plus, she loves to have a good time and make us laugh.”

Omoijuanfo, also a strong student, has come to an understanding. It’s that hard work pays off. In her case, there might well be a literal payoff. She intends to go to college and a track-and-field scholarship may well be in the offing.

“I want to go to college and it’s not cheap,” Omoijuanfo said with an infectious smile. “I’d like a scholarship. I don’t want to break my parents’ bank account just yet.”

