It'll be No. 1 Bombers vs. No. 2 Cougars

This sets up as many believed it would.

It also sets up in a way that has Zumbrota-Mazeppa feeling nothing but confidence, despite its at-first-glance underdog status.

At noon Saturday at Mayo Civic Arena, the No. 2-seeded Cougars take on top seed and No. 3-ranked Cannon Falls, the winner advancing to the Class AA state volleyball tournament.

Z-M enters unranked and undaunted. Like Cannon Falls, it emerged a 3-1 winner on Thursday night in its Section 1AA semifinal match. Z-M beat No. 3 seed Caledonia, while Cannon Falls downed No. 4 Lake City.

The undaunted part when it comes to Z-M is based on what happened on Sept. 21. That's when Zumbrota-Mazeppa met and beat Cannon Falls 3-2 in the teams' only meeting this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yes, the Cougars are confident.

"That we've beat them once is huge," Z-M coach Lisa Nelson said. "Now we've got to go out and do it again."

Cannon Falls 3, Lake City 1

Things didn’t look good for the top seed, Cannon Falls. It had split sets with a team that it knew could beat it, No. 4 Lake City. The only other time the teams played this season, it took the Bombers five sets to finally escape with a win.

And now, here they were again, not only in another dogfight, but Cannon Falls was borderline reeling. The Bombers trailed Lake City 22-17 in the third set.

The Tigers were rolling, making odds seem great that they’d grab a 2-1 set lead.

That’s when Cannon Falls star Jaci Winchell had seen enough. The senior setter used the occasion to call on her team-lifting “superpowers.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It worked.

“The biggest thing with Jaci is that she always stays up and excited,” Cannon Falls coach Melissa Huseth said.

This time, that staying up meant getting in her teammates’ faces, all while wearing an intense smile. There’s a motto that the Bombers have lived by all season. Winchell’s responsibility is to remind them of it at the most crucial times.

This was one of them.

“Our motto is, ‘All out, all game, all season,’ ” Winchell said. “I told our players to get their heads up, that we had to shake off our mistakes and play our game. I’m so proud of them, because I knew they could do it. It wasn’t easy. Lake City is a really good team and we had to give it our all.”

That “talking to” by the Cannon Falls star registered perfectly. Cannon Falls’ faces that had seemed long, were now all-at-once charmed and intense and stayed that way the remainder of that crucial third set. The Bombers used that energy and positivity to devour their five-point deficit, going on an 8-1 scoring run to win the set 25-23.

And that, really, was the difference in the match. Not only did it provide Cannon Falls a crucial 2-1 match lead, but it set them on a course to do something similar in the fourth and deciding set, which they ultimately won 25-20 after trailing 18-15.

Winchell became too much for Lake City with her sets and her teammates became too much with their blocks, kills and pretty much everything else. A couple of late kills by Cannon Falls’ senior Halle Hustad stood out, and so did a few mistakes made by Lake City, the Bombers' vigorous play seeming to have worn it out.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the evening, Winchell had the biggest numbers. She totaled 47 assists, 6 digs and 3 kills. Sophomore outside hitter Madison Burr was also massive, with 23 kills and four blocks.

Lake City, which ended 21-10 overall, got 15 kills, 12 digs, 3 bocks and 2 aces from senior Natalie Bremer. Ella Matzke had 19 assists.

Cannon Falls 3, Lake City 1

Lake City#26#20#23#20

Cannon Falls#24#25#25#25

No. 4 Lake City: Natalie Bremer 15 kills, 12 digs, 3 blocks, 2 aces; Ava Brunn 12 kills, 10 digs, 1 block; Lilly Meincke 8 kills, 5 blocks; Mya Shones 5 kills, 3 blocks; Macey Beltz 2 kills, 2 assists, 4 blocks; Mahli Benjamin 10 digs; Emma Narum 14 assists, 8 digs; Paige West 6 digs; Ella Matzke 19 assists, 4 digs.

No. 1 Cannon Falls: Jaci Winchell 3 kills, 47 assists, 6 digs; Halle Hustad 5 kills, 1 block; Bree Robinson 14 digs, 1 ace; Lauren Johnson 10 kills, 10 digs, 1 block, 1 ace; Madison Burr 23 kills, 4 blocks; Elle Lind 3 blocks; Karsyn Winchell 3 kills, 12 digs.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 3, Caledonia 1

Zumbrota-Mazeppa saved its best for last Thursday night. So, it seemed, did Caledonia.

The Cougars’ best won out.

No. 2-seed Z-M rode high energy in the fourth set and ended things there with an inspired 25-19 win.

But the Cougars’ 25-19, 23-25, 25-14, 25-19 semifinal triumph was by no means easy.

Especially in that last set.

“It seemed like Caledonia was digging up everything that we hit at them,” Z-M coach Nelson said. “Anything we hit over the net, they got to it.”

Well, not everything, though the Warriors’ tenacity called on Z-M to match it, which it did.

The Cougars did so by using the same approach as Caledonia — pursue everything.

“We always rely on our defense,” Nelson said. “That’s what got us here, that scrappiness. We never give up on a ball. We live and breathe that approach in our gym. We never want a ball to hit the floor.”

Leading that all-out defensive charge was the coach’s daughter, Rylee Nelson. The junior, who doesn’t limit herself to defense, came through with a massive night. She got to everything, all right, as her 29 digs suggest. Nelson was also good for 17 kills, 22 assists, 3 ace serves and a block.

The junior did all of that work for her mom. But even more, she did it for her teammates. She says it’s been that way all season and that her teammates are the same way.

“This team is really close, the closest team we’ve ever had,” Rylee said. “We all do what we do for each other. I play for my teammates.”

Rylee Nelson got plenty of help on Thursday. There was Torey Stencel with 25 assists and five digs, Natalie Dykes with 12 kills, and Megan Schoenfelder and Lilly Mehrkens with eight kills apiece, to name a few of the contributors.

Caledonia was paced by Logan Koepke’s 15 kills, 26 digs and 3 aces. Alexis Schroeder also had 18 digs for the quick and defensive-minded Warriors, who finished their season ranked eighth in the state and 21-9 overall.

Z-M moved to 24-6.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 3, Caledonia 1

Caledonia#19#25#14#19

Zumbrota-Mazeppa#25#23#25#25

No. 3 Caledonia: Logan Koepke 15 kills, 26 digs, 3 aces; Emme Kittleson 20 digs; Sadie Treptow 6 kills; Jovial King 19 assists, 8 digs; Brianna Stemper 6 kills, 10 digs; Grace Myhre 11 kills; Alexis Schroeder 18 digs; Emma Rommes 17 assists.

No. 2 Zumbrota-Mazeppa: Lola Wagner 5 assists, 13 digs; Cora Ohm 3 kills, 1 block; Megan Jasperson 11 digs, 2 aces; Torey Stencel 25 assists, 5 digs, 1 ace; Rylee Nelson 17 kills, 22 assists, 29 digs, 1 block, 3 aces; Rianne Buck 2 assists, 7 digs; Addie Voxland 9 kills, 3 digs, 2 blocks, 3 aces; Megan Schoenfelder 8 kills, 3 digs, 2 blocks; Natalie Dykes 12 kills, 1 block; Lilly Mehrkens 8 kills, 2 digs, 1 block.