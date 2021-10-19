It's a clean sweep for Lourdes tennis

Those were some ambiguous shouts of “Go Eagles!” on Tuesday afternoon.

Which Rochester Eagles was the question. The Rochester Athletic Club was flooded with them on the two championship courts of the Section 1A girls tennis individual tournament.

In singles, there was tournament favorite Ryann Witter taking on fast-developing eighth-grade teammate Ana Medina. Vying for the doubles title was the tournament favorite combination of sophomores Taylor Elliott and Elyse Palen taking on Lourdes sophomore teammates Caroline Daly and Erin Witter.

In each case, the favorites won. Ryann Witter, ranked third in Class A, showed her complete game in beating Medina 6-0, 6-0. The tandem of Elliott and Palen took down Daly/Erin Witter 6-2, 6-4.

When it was done, there was nothing but smiles and pride for an Eagles girls tennis program that looks as dominant as it has in years.

“To have this be an all-Lourdes final, I am so proud of all of our girls,” said Ryann Witter, a junior and the oldest player on the team. “All of us have worked so hard for this. This is the best we could have hoped for.”

For a large chunk of the Lourdes tennis team, it’s going to be an extended week of tennis beginning Tuesday at the Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center in Minneapolis. Second-ranked Lourdes takes part in the state team tournament Oct. 26-27, then Ryann Witter, Medina, Elliott, Palen, Daly and Erin Witter all play in the state individual tournament next Oct. 28-29.

Ryann Witter enters the individual event as a serious contender. She showed her complete arsenal against Medina, who held out little hope of seriously challenging her teammate and friend on Tuesday.

“I knew I wouldn’t beat her,” said Medina, one of the more high-rising eighth-graders in the state. “But I was trying my best in all the points. All of Ryann’s points are so well crafted. That makes me a better player to go up against her. I need to try to step up to her level. She is really aggressive.”

This will be Witter’s third trip to the state individual tournament. She went in doubles as a freshman when teamed with Palen, and advanced in singles as an eighth-grader.

Witter likes where her game is at, though she’s eager to tinker with a couple of things before heading off to Minneapolis.

“I wouldn’t say I’m quite at my best now,” Witter said. “My backhand has been really good lately. But my forehand has been off a bit. Some of my forehands are coming off a little bit weak. I want to make sure my forehand is there before I go (to state).”

Elliott/Palen prevail

Elliott and Palen were sure that their section title match against teammates Daly and Erin Witter would be a test.

Daly plays No. 3 singles in Lourdes’ team competition and Witter No. 4 singles. Both have consistent baseline games that make them formidable.

All of that baseline talent was reason for concern for Elliott/Palen.

“As singles players, those two are more consistent with their shots than we are used to,” said Palen, who’s teamed with Elliott all season at No. 1 doubles. “They make us go through longer points.”

Those pretty strokes weren’t enough to upset Elliott/Palen. With Elliott finessing shots that continually set the 5-foot-10 Palen up at the net, they “killed” their way to the title, Palen finishing off shot after shot with her length and power.

“Elyse is amazing at the net,” Elliott said. “She is aggressive and wants to get that ball and put it away.”

CLASS A

SINGLES

Semifinals: Ryann Witter (Lourdes) def. Liberty Heise (Lake City) 6-2, 7-5; Ana Medina (Lourdes) def. Bryna Eigenfeld (New Life Academy) 6-1, 6-1. Final: Witter (Lourdes) def. Medina (Lourdes) 6-0, 6-0. Third place: Eigenfeld (New Life Academy) def. Heise (Lake City). 6-2, 6-3.

DOUBLES

Semifinals: Taylor Elliott/Elyse Palen (Lourdes) def. Madeline Medvec/Brooke Bee (Lake City) 6-2, 6-3; Caroline Daly/Erin Witter (Lourdes) def. Hannah Hjellming/Lauren Ritz (Cannon Falls) 7-5, 6-3. Final: Elliott/Palen (Lourdes) def. Daly/Witter (Lourdes) 6-2, 6-4. Third place: Hjelming/Ritz (Cannon Falls) def. Bee/Medvec (Lake City) 6-3, 6-3.